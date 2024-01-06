Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Stories of witch hunters wreaking havoc in rural areas have been told repeatedly, but gullible villagers continue to fall victim to the scammers.

Known as tsikamutandas or gauras, the purported witch hunters are on the rampage yet again in villages under Chief Ngezi in Mashonaland West's Mhondoro-Ngezi area.

They are allegedly demanding livestock from poor villagers, and some are said to be sexually abusing young girls much to the chagrin of the rural folk.

The villagers are now desperately seeking intervention from the relevant authorities.  There are allegedly five groups operating in the Madhodha, Block 6 area.

The marauding witch hunters demand property, including household items, livestock as well as money after claiming to have conducted successful cleansing ceremonies at villagers' homesteads.

The outrageous demands come after the witch hunters have exorcised "evil spirits and casting away goblins planted at the homesteads".

Claiming to be traditional healers, according to the villagers, the witch hunters are not only reaping them off, but are allegedly also in the habit of demanding sexual favours from female clients, who include minors and married women.

Villagers told Standard People that the witch hunters descended on the villages recently and allegedly stripped naked in public.

"They wanted to show us that they do not have anything on them claiming to have been sent by the people although they never told us the people they claim to be their clients," a villager said on condition of anonymity.

"These tsikamutandas are also bedding married women and underage girls in the village in exchange for their services.

"We are, however, afraid of exposing them because I once heard that they perform magic spells on the person who exposes them."

The villagers also revealed that it was not the first time that the exorcists had hit the area, as they had become a perennial menace.

"They come every year accusing some family members of bewitching others and persuading them to believe that they need spiritual cleansing," the villager said.

In return, the witch hunters are paid handsomely.

But the witch hunters have also become a source of strife and on several occasions, their footprints have left tears, unbearable scars and broken families.

"Most of the villagers are now feeling the effects of their activities while some are regretting the moment they welcomed them into their homesteads," another villager said.

Itirai Ncube, a villager, accused some village heads of conniving with the hunters to terrorise people.

"Each year they come into our village saying that they want to cleanse the area and they would demand cattle from us," Ncube said.

"Last year the villagers teamed up to beat them up and that is how they left the village.

"It's different this time as the village heads, who also claim to be Zanu-PF members are said to be working with these people to help exorcise their villages.

 "One village head actually held a meeting with the witch hunters and he was promised a token of appreciation in the form of cattle per person assisted.

"They would walk in every village looking for homesteads that have big cattle herds targeting them."

Ncube said the witch hunters have been roaming the villages with impunity.

"Since you are here you can help us expose these people and soon we are going to hold another meeting with villagers, the chief and real traditional leaders to map a way forward," he added.

There are reports that the witch hunters got more than 50 head of cattle from some villages, but their attempts to resell the cattle to villagers hit a brickwall.

"The villagers are very poor and they barely get a US$1 to pay for grinding mill services, there was a problem in selling the cattle," another villager said.

"The witch hunters hired some local men to take the cattle to the nearest market for sale.

"Normally, a cow sells for up to US$400 in the villages but the tsikiamutandas charged US$200 per cow."

Runesu Chidodo who stays near Madhodha Dam lost his cattle to the witch hunters after they accused him of using magic to sleep with women in the village.

"The tsikamutandas saw me walking along the road and said they wanted to visit my homestead as l had ‘mubobobo', which l am using to sleep with women in the village," Chidodo said.

"Since l wanted to show people that l do not have anything l agreed, they came and chased a snake which they claimed l was using.

"I was charged five cows and that is exactly the number of cattle I had in my kraal.

 "My reputation was tarnished and the villagers do not want to see me near their wives."

Chief Ngezi, born Peter Pasipamire, said he could not comment on the matter because his subjects had not made a report.

"I only heard about it and it was not reported to my court," Pasipamire said.

"So l do not know what you want me to say here."

In Zimbabwe, it is a punishable offence to employ a witch hunter under the Witchcraft Suppression Act Chapter 9:19.

It is believed that a sizeable number of Zimbabweans regularly consult traditional practitioners for reasons ranging from health complaints or infidelity to reversing what they suspect to be the ill effects of evil spirits.

Source - the standard
More on: #Witch, #Hunters, #Ngezi

Comments


Must Read

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare water bombshell

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

4 hrs ago | 9 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

8 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3642 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1437 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2149 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2839 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 314 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 978 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 913 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3688 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 691 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 495 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 441 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 775 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 420 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 244 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 131 Views