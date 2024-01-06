Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare water bombshell

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Health authorities have identified at least four bacteria that cause water borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery in some of Harare's water sources as the cholera outbreak that has gripped Zimbabwe for close to a year intensifies.

Zimbabwe's first cholera cases in the latest outbreak were reported in Chegutu in February last year before spreading to Harare and the rest of the country.

The authorities have been battling to bring the outbreak under control and the number of cholera cases shot up during the festive season with some of Harare's high density suburbs emerging as the new epicentres.

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said the four bacteria that have been identified in Harare were "quite bad".

 "The four types of bacteria that we identified in wells across Harare are escherichia coli (e-coli), bacteria that are passed in faeces, where you find that bacteria, it is likely that the water is contaminated with faeces," Mombeshora told journalists yesterday.

"The second bacterium is gardia lamblia, which is responsible for dysentery, the third one is salmonella typhi, responsible for typhoid.

"The last one is vibrio cholerae which is responsible for cholera.

"Those four have been picked up which is quite bad as the water is very contaminated."

Mombeshora said the government had launched ‘Operation Chenesa Harare' as part of measures to bring the cholera outbreak under control. The operation started on Friday and will end on January 12.

"This has been necessitated by the deplorable state of waste management in Harare owing to the continuous breakdown of refuse collection trucks and moreso, the accumulation of refuse during the festive season," he said.

The minister said he hoped that garbage would be cleared within the seven-day period with a total of 122,2 tonnes collected at the start of the operation.

"We are moving on to the next stage where we want to provide clean potable water and the government is moving in to mobilise resources to procure water treatment chemicals which will be supplied to the city of Harare so they can provide more potable water," Mombeshora said.

"Currently, I am informed that the supply of potable water has dropped from 350 megalitres per day to 200 megalitres per day, so it has to improve," he said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere told the same press conference that government was intervening because Harare City Council was failing to deliver services.

"This (operation) has been necessitated by the challenges or failure or leadership deficit from the City of Harare as a council, which has failed to provide the requisite water infrastructure and health services across Harare Metropolitan province," Muswere said.

Itai Rusike, the Community Working Group on Health executive director, said provision of clean water was key in the fight against cholera.

"Cholera remains a public health problem in predominantly overcrowded areas and public gatherings where access to clean and safe water and sanitation remain a challenge," Rusike said.

"The oral cholera vaccine should be deployed to the identified hotspots and the government should seriously consider nationwide cholera vaccination.

"This should be combined with sustainable long-term water sanitation and hygiene interventions to prevent recurrence of cholera outbreaks."

Rusike also called for community involvement and ownership for effective responsibility in society.

"We need to increase cholera awareness and prevention at community level and this should include early detection, referral of suspected cholera cases through community-based surveillance," he added

As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 15 571 cholera cases, and 5 841 of them were from Harare.

The country has recorded 280 suspected cholera deaths with 65 of them confirmed since the outbreak began.

Source - the standard
More on: #Harare, #Cholera, #Water

Comments


Must Read

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

4 hrs ago | 9 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

8 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3636 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1437 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2146 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2839 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 314 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 977 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 913 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3683 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 691 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 495 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 441 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 773 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 420 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 244 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 131 Views