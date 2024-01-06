Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Tempers flared yesterday at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga where about 11 artisanal miners were trapped underground after a mine shaft collapsed, with relatives accusing government of fumbling the rescue mission.

Metallon Corporation, which owns Redwing Mine, said 11 miners were trapped after the shaft collapsed with initial assessments pointing to earth tremors as the possible cause of the accident.

The shaft in the Tsapauta area was said to be in a tribute operated by individuals. who use artisanal miners to carry out the gold-mining activities.

Some relatives of the missing miners who were camped at the site said no rescue efforts had been done since tragedy struck last Thursday contrary to assertions by the Mines ministry on Friday amid claims that up to 15 miners could be inside the collapsed shaft.

Elizabeth Zhou, who has four trapped relatives, accused government officials of lying about the incident as nothing had been done to rescue the missing miners.

Zhou travelled from Gwanda in Matabeleland South after hearing about the accident.

"Maybe the rescue mission is starting today (yesterday) and I don't know why the government was lying all these days, but the nation should know the truth," she charged.

"The people who are expected to be conducting the rescue mission are demanding food from us and this is sad. Where would l get the money from?

"We are pleading with other countries to come and help because we might not have the adequate equipment to rescue our relatives."

Fortunate Mapuranga from Karoi said his son and another relative were among those trapped.

 "They may be alive," Mapuranga said. "l am still hopeful that my son and one relative are still alive."

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza told The Standard that they had received support from outside the province in a bid to rescue the miners.

 "The rescue efforts are continuing and we are receiving support from other mining companies that have sent teams and other equipment," Mugadza said.

"We are hopeful of positive results, but we are also cognisant of the difficult mission that we have embarked on."

In a press statement yesterday, the Centre for Research and Development (CRD) led by James Mupfumi and Penhalonga Youth and Development Trust led by Clinton Masanga said the government must be held accountable for the tragedy.

 "CRD and Penhalonga Youth Development Trust hold the government accountable for the unfolding mining disaster at Redwing Mine," the organisations said.

"Fifteen artisanal miners are feared dead after the collapse of Tsapauta Adit at Redwing Mine.

"Information gathered by CRD indicates that the previous mining operations by Betterbrands had depleted surface and shaft pillars, local mining experts interviewed indicate that the mine collapse could have occurred between level 4 and 5, which is about 140 to 180 metres."

Betterbrands is owned by Zanu-PF MP for Mabvuku Scott Sakupwanya.

Centre for Natural Resources Governance director Farai Maguwu, who was also in Tsapauta yesterday, said mine management had been warned of the impending collapse before last week's tragedy.

 "There was prior warning before the mine collapsed," Maguwu said.

"There is no mine that can collapse without a warning.

"There was a young miner, who came out from the mine a day before after there was some shaking underground and he never went back down there.

"It seems there was no professional supervisor to warn against the mining collapse, which could have been avoided.

"There were some miners, who were about to enter the shaft when the accident happened and they survived."

Meanwhile, several illegal miners camping at the site expressed fears that there could be more people trapped underground.

 "We know this game and there might be more than 15 people in the shaft because there are some illegal miners, who can sneak into the mine and this is well known," an illegal miner, who refused to be named said.

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairman Tawanda Mukodza said the rescue mission was being affected by poor weather conditions.

 "It's very unfortunate that the weather has been not good but rescue missions are ongoing," Mukodza said

Mines minister Zhemu Soda visited the area on Friday.

Mining operations at Redwing have been undertaken by unsanctioned subsistence miners since the mine was placed under cooperate rescue in 2020, Metallon Gold said in a statement on Friday.

In October last year, 10 illegal gold miners died at the disused Bay Horse Mine after a shaft collapsed.

Around 42 artisanal miners were rescued in a complicated mission that went on for several days.

Source - the standard
More on: #Miners, #Tempers, #Flare

Comments


Must Read

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare water bombshell

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

4 hrs ago | 9 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

8 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3642 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1437 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2149 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2839 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 314 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 978 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 913 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3688 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 691 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 495 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 441 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 776 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 420 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 244 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 131 Views