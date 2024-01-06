Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former legislator Job Sikhala has paid tribute to Bulawayo mayor David Coltart for standing with him during his persecution while decrying lack of supporter from some of his colleagues.Sikhala has spent close to 600 days in remand prison since his arrest on June 14, 2022 on charges of inciting public violence.In his New Year message, Sikhala said he had asked Coltart and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to help him look after his family during his incarceration."When I was abandoned without a home to cry for help, support and solidarity, the masses of our people in Zimbabwe and in the diaspora responded with a vintage, by adopting me and becoming my foster parents," the former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator said."They stood with my wife and children. They filled the void created by the incarcerated father."They contributed through various methods including the GoFundMe fundraising initiative to send my children to school and for their welfare."He said his sympathisers were making monthly contributions while providing food for him at Chikurubi Maximum Prison."Those whom I used to regard as friends have never visited or brought me even a banana at court or here at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for my almost two years in detention," Sikhala said."I felt pity for them, when I was told by one of the MPs that they fought with each other over some suggestion of contributing some US$20 as my birthday present."Local, regional and international human rights and political activists have been petitioning the government to release Sikhala whom they describe as a political prisoner.