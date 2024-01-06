Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Zimbabweans based in South Africa, United Kingdom, USA and two other countries will now be able to physically apply for passports in their respective host countries by March this year, Registrar-General Henry Machiri has said.

Speaking to state media weekend, Machiri said the first foreign passport office will be set up in Johannesburg and Cape Town, both in South Africa.

South Africa is home to the largest Zimbabwe diaspora population, estimated to be just under a million.

"Renovations at the embassy's offices in South Africa are complete and during the first quarter of this year, we are going to open passport centres at our embassies in Johannesburg and Cape Town," Machiri said.

"South Africa is one of the countries with the largest population of Zimbabweans. Therefore, it is one of the countries that we are starting with.

"This year, we are planning on setting up passport centres in five countries and so far, we have South Africa, London in the UK and the US. We have not yet figured out where the other two centres will be located.

"We are starting with countries that have the highest number of Zimbabweans, while consultations will continue on the next two stations."

Machiri said application fees shall remain the same as those charged if one is applying in Zimbabwe.

He also said applicants' details outside of Zimbabwe will now be sent through the respective offices set up abroad.

A passport remains one of the most sought-after document in economically distressed Zimbabwe as hard-pressed locals look outside for better employment opportunities.

Government has heightened the issuance of the document with hefty fees paid turning to become one of the country's cash cows.

Government recently hiked application fees to US$150 and US$250 for ordinary and emergency passports, respectively.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Passport,

Comments


Must Read

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Harare water bombshell

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

4 hrs ago | 9 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

8 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3641 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1437 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2147 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2839 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 314 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 977 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 913 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3687 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 691 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 495 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 441 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 775 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 420 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 244 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 131 Views