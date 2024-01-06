All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

News / Local

by Staff reporter

All 15 miners who were trapped underground following a mineshaft collapse at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga last week have been rescued three days after the incident.The mine owned by Metallon Gold now operates under Zanu-PF legislator for Mabvuku-Tafara, Scott Sakupwanya's Betterbrands company.When rescue operations began, officials reported difficulties in the operation.Safety concerns have been a major concern at the once thriving gold mine with NGOs claiming dozens continue to die in deep pits dug using picks and shovels by artisanal miners.The Environmental Management Agency has ordered the mine to halt operation before citing safety concerns.