Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A HWANGE man who is based in South Africa was fatally stabbed in Lubangwe on New Year's Day for rebuking a 13-year-old girl for patronising a nightclub as a minor.

Police are investigating the case together with another that occurred in Tsholotsho where a man has been arrested for fatally assaulting his wife he accused of infidelity and a neighbour she ran to for safety during the assault.

Wisdom Dube (30) died on admission to Victoria Falls Hospital following the assault by Obedience Mudenda (24) with an okapi knife in Lubangwe.

Police arrested Mudenda of Lubangwe Village under Chief Whange in connection with the murder, Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed.

He said investigations are underway as there are indications that Mudenda was in the company of some other assailants when they committed the crime.

"Police arrested Obedience Mudenda in connection with the murder which occurred at Lubangwe Business Centre on 2 January 2024 in which Wisdom Dube (30) succumbed to the injuries after being stabbed with a knife," he said.

Circumstances are that on Tuesday at around midnight, the Dube approached Mudenda's cousin aged 13 and told her that it was not proper for a person of her age to be at the business centre at night.

He told her to go home.

Insp Banda said this did not go down well with Mudenda who was listening from a distance and confronted Dube before an altercation ensued between the two.

In the process, Mudenda allegedly drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Dube once on the collarbone.

Dube collapsed and became unconscious.

One of the patrons rushed Dube to Victoria Falls Hospital but he was pronounced dead upon admission.

"Investigations are underway. The body of the deceased was taken for postmortem in Bulawayo," said Insp Banda.

Village head Mr Felix Ncube said the incident left the community shocked and bemoaned the loss of moral values among young people.

"This issue left us all shocked and we are worried that these young people do not listen even when rebuked. The attackers are very young people who we always try to talk out of bad behaviour but to no avail," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

31 secs ago | 0 Views

Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

53 secs ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's digital borders to go online in first quarter

1 min ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt neglects Matebeleland roads, to focus on other regions

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harare water bombshell

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

12 hrs ago | 32 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

12 hrs ago | 17 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

12 hrs ago | 24 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

16 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

22 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3847 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1483 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2219 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2859 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 316 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 1014 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 920 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3767 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 699 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 518 Views