Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HWANGE man who is based in South Africa was fatally stabbed in Lubangwe on New Year's Day for rebuking a 13-year-old girl for patronising a nightclub as a minor.Police are investigating the case together with another that occurred in Tsholotsho where a man has been arrested for fatally assaulting his wife he accused of infidelity and a neighbour she ran to for safety during the assault.Wisdom Dube (30) died on admission to Victoria Falls Hospital following the assault by Obedience Mudenda (24) with an okapi knife in Lubangwe.Police arrested Mudenda of Lubangwe Village under Chief Whange in connection with the murder, Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed.He said investigations are underway as there are indications that Mudenda was in the company of some other assailants when they committed the crime."Police arrested Obedience Mudenda in connection with the murder which occurred at Lubangwe Business Centre on 2 January 2024 in which Wisdom Dube (30) succumbed to the injuries after being stabbed with a knife," he said.Circumstances are that on Tuesday at around midnight, the Dube approached Mudenda's cousin aged 13 and told her that it was not proper for a person of her age to be at the business centre at night.He told her to go home.Insp Banda said this did not go down well with Mudenda who was listening from a distance and confronted Dube before an altercation ensued between the two.In the process, Mudenda allegedly drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Dube once on the collarbone.Dube collapsed and became unconscious.One of the patrons rushed Dube to Victoria Falls Hospital but he was pronounced dead upon admission."Investigations are underway. The body of the deceased was taken for postmortem in Bulawayo," said Insp Banda.Village head Mr Felix Ncube said the incident left the community shocked and bemoaned the loss of moral values among young people."This issue left us all shocked and we are worried that these young people do not listen even when rebuked. The attackers are very young people who we always try to talk out of bad behaviour but to no avail," he said.