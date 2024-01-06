Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A HOUSEBREAKER who has been on the run for three years has been arrested.

In a statement, police said Regobert Joseph (23) committed the crime in January 2021 in Mabvuku, Harare.

"Police in Harare arrested Regobert Joseph (23), who was being sought by the police for a case of unlawful entry and theft committed in January 2021 in Mabvuku," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

30 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's digital borders to go online in first quarter

1 min ago | 2 Views

Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt neglects Matebeleland roads, to focus on other regions

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harare water bombshell

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

12 hrs ago | 32 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

12 hrs ago | 17 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

12 hrs ago | 24 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

16 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

22 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3847 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1483 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2219 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2859 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 316 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 1014 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 920 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3767 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 699 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 518 Views