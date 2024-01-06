Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HOUSEBREAKER who has been on the run for three years has been arrested.In a statement, police said Regobert Joseph (23) committed the crime in January 2021 in Mabvuku, Harare."Police in Harare arrested Regobert Joseph (23), who was being sought by the police for a case of unlawful entry and theft committed in January 2021 in Mabvuku," reads the statement.