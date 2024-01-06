Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WITH schools opening on Tuesday, Police in Bulawayo, have urged parents and members of the public to be aware of thieves who may try to take advantage of the busy period.Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele warned the public about a common scam in which bogus managers approach people on the street and offer them jobs.She said no legitimate company would hire or interview employees on the street."If someone approaches you and offers you a job, it is likely a scam. We therefore caution members of the public not entertain anyone who offers you a job on the street, authentic companies do not hire or interview prospective employees on the street", she said.She said with school bags, books, and supplies being carried around, there is a risk that thieves could target those items, especially if they are left unattended."Parents are advised to leave their bags attended and to ensure that their children are aware of the risks of leaving their belongings unsupervised," said Asst Insp Msebele.She urged schools to employ reputable security companies to ensure that school fees and other valuables are kept safe.Asst Insp Msebele reminded parents and guardians to be especially vigilant in the city centers, as there may be an increased risk of accidents due to increased traffic and congestion during the school opening period.She cautioned drivers to follow road signs and adhere to speed limits to ensure the safety of children who may be walking to school or waiting at bus stops.Asst Insp Msebele She said there will be increased police presence on the streets to deal with criminals."During this period where parents and guardians will be accompanying children to their designated pick up points there will be an influx of motor vehicles in the CBD and we would like to encourage members of the public to exercise patience, due caution and adhere to the stipulated road traffic regulations. In that same regard we advise parents to travel in time and not do things last minute as this always leads to people being behind time and end up over speeding and violating other traffic laws and subsequently cause unnecessary road accidents. As the police we will be on the ground in full force to ensure that sanity prevails on our streets," said Asst Insp Msebele.