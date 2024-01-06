Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso AGM, elections dates set

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS Football Club has announced dates for its annual general meeting with the much-awaited elections expected to usher in a new chairman, secretary, and a committee member.

The three positions are held by Johnfat Sibanda, Morgan Dube, and Mgcini Mafu respectively and so far, only Dube has indicated that he will be seeking re-lection.

In a notice to members, Dube said the annual general meeting will be held on January 28 while elections will be a week later on February 4 in conformity with the provisions of the club constitution.

"Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the paid-up Highlanders Football Club members will be held on the 28th of January 2024 at Highlanders Sports Club at 9 am," said Dube.

"In conformity with the provisions of the constitution, elections for the office bearers will be conducted separately from the AGM business on the 4th of February 2024 at 10am at the Highlanders Sports Club."

He said aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nomination forms from the Club office for which a refundable fee of US$200  is payable back should a candidate poll in excess of 10 percent of the total votes cast.

"Closing date for submission of the completed forms will be Saturday, 20 January 2024 at 12 noon," said Dube.

Source - The Chronicle

