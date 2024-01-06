Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
DIVISIONS have rocked teacher unions over the fight for better salaries with the majority opting for dialogue with government to resolve a wage deadlock between them and their employer.

Schools open tomorrow for the first term amid complaints of low salaries by teachers.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has asked its members to down tools starting tomorrow, but other teacher unions have urged their members to report for duty and wait for the outcome of the proposed dialogue with government.

Artuz is demanding a minimum wage of US$1 260 for teachers.

Other teacher unions are, however, demanding that government should revert to the pre-October 2018 salaries of between US$540 and US$800.

"If the employer is not prepared to pay a living wage, teachers are incapacitated to go and open schools. Teachers are hereby urged to go and wait for the announcement of a salary review either at the assembly point or in the staff room," Artuz said.

"Teachers should not attend to any duties until salaries are reviewed. Teachers should share pictures of them sitting in on opening day from their respectful schools."

But in a communiqué to its members, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said the union was engaging other teacher representatives to come up with the same position to collectively engage the government.

"We note with great concern and sadness that nothing has happened to our salaries except the pronouncement by government that the US dollar allowances will now be converted to salaries starting this January," PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said.

"While we are waiting for due process to happen, we strongly believe that the urgency must not be destroyed. For us to start the new term in an honest and earnest way, there must be pointers as to where we are going."

Majongwe said collective effort was effective to compel the government to review teachers' salaries.

"As PTUZ, we have already started engaging and mobilising other unions so that this coming week, Monday or Tuesday, we meet to come up with a united front position. This task can't be relegated to one union. We are stronger together," he added.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said its members would report for duty tomorrow as it pushes for dialogue with the government.

"We need not to use force every time," Taderera said.

"We believe in resolving our issues through dialogue as Zimta. Already, the government has indicated that it is willing to engage us over several issues that are of concern. We wait for that to happen. In the meantime, our members will report for duty as we talk with the government. Our decision is also informed by resolutions of the Apex Council. As it is, there is no resolution to the effect that teachers should down tools.

"As Zimta, we believe in collective efforts in engaging government over the various issues that are affecting teachers in deliverance of their duties. But on Tuesday, our members will report for duty and deliver."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Cholera fears for learners mount as schools reopen

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's smallholder farmers migrate from maize

31 secs ago | 0 Views

CAG accidents draining govt coffers

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Chief ordered to return teacher's property

1 min ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo City Council pounces on gold panners

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Calls for urgent repair of Victoria Falls, Tsholotsho, Nkayi roads grow louder

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bosso AGM, elections dates set

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's digital borders to go online in first quarter

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt neglects Matebeleland roads, to focus on other regions

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

12 hrs ago | 754 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

12 hrs ago | 699 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 392 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Harare water bombshell

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

12 hrs ago | 17 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

12 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

16 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

22 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3850 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1483 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2220 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2859 Views