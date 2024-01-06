CAG accidents draining govt coffers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has committed to assist families of five people who died after a CAG bus was involved in a head-on collision with a truck along the Karoi-Magunje Road last week.Speaking during the burial of Cosmas Matongo, one of the deceased victims yesterday, Mashonaland West resident minister Marian Chombo said road carnages are a cause for concern and government would extend a helping hand to the deceased's families."As government we pledge to help the deceased families through relevant ministry departments. Government will meet the medical requirements of those who are still hospitalised in Chinhoyi and Harare hospitals. Losing a family member is hard to accept and we pray that all those who lost their beloved remain strong," Chombo said.Matongo who was driving the truck was a soccer player whose funeral wake was attended by many mourners.CAG representative Samuel Bakasa Zazu told mourners that the company had provided all funeral requirements and financial assistance."CAG will provide the needed assistance to the deceased relatives including the wife of the late Matongo," he said.Five people died on the spot last Thursday when a Chivende bound CAG bus was involved in a head on collision with a truck ferrying 15 passengers. Most of them were family members.According to police, the CAG bus collided with the truck while overtaking on a sharp curve.Among the injured were two boys aged four and eight years.