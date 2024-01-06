Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CAG accidents draining govt coffers

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
GOVERNMENT has committed to assist families of five people who died after a CAG bus was involved in a head-on collision with a truck along the Karoi-Magunje Road last week.

Speaking during the burial of Cosmas Matongo, one of the deceased victims yesterday, Mashonaland West resident minister Marian Chombo said road carnages are a cause for concern and government would extend a helping hand to the deceased's families.

"As government we pledge to help the deceased families through relevant ministry departments. Government will meet the medical requirements of those who are still hospitalised in Chinhoyi and Harare hospitals. Losing a family member is hard to accept and we pray that all those who lost their beloved remain strong," Chombo said.

Matongo who was driving the truck was a soccer player whose funeral wake was attended by many mourners.

CAG representative Samuel Bakasa Zazu told mourners that the company had provided all funeral requirements and financial assistance.

"CAG will provide the needed assistance to the deceased relatives including the wife of the late Matongo," he said.

Five people died on the spot last Thursday when a Chivende bound CAG bus was involved in a head on collision with a truck ferrying 15 passengers. Most of them were family members.

According to police, the CAG bus collided with the truck while overtaking on a sharp curve.

Among the injured were two boys aged four and eight years.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Chief ordered to return teacher's property

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo City Council pounces on gold panners

1 min ago | 1 Views

Calls for urgent repair of Victoria Falls, Tsholotsho, Nkayi roads grow louder

1 min ago | 1 Views

Bosso AGM, elections dates set

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's digital borders to go online in first quarter

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt neglects Matebeleland roads, to focus on other regions

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

12 hrs ago | 698 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 392 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Harare water bombshell

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

12 hrs ago | 17 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

12 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

16 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

22 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 19:01hrs | 3850 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

06 Jan 2024 at 18:33hrs | 1483 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

06 Jan 2024 at 18:31hrs | 2220 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2859 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 316 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 1014 Views