Zimbabwe Warriors invited to Europe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Warriors have been invited for a friendly match in Malta in March before they resume their Group C 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers campaign when they host Lesotho on June 3 at a venue yet to be announced.

If all goes according to the invitation extended to the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) by the Malta Football Association, the Warriors will play the southern European country during the next Fifa international break which runs from March 18 to 26.

Zifa normalisation committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa, who is out of the country on personal business, yesterday confirmed the invitation, saying they are yet to confirm whether or not they will travel to Malta.

"We still have to confirm, but we are working towards that," Mutasa said without adding furher details.

Mutasa's committee, whose term of office expires in June, is still grappling with appointing the next interim coach after Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito's contract expired on December 31, with indications the baton could be passed on to Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe.

Mangombe and Bongani Mafu were Brito's assistants in the previous set-up which played draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Both matches were played in Rwanda with the Warriors hosting Nigeria in that country because Zimbabwe is yet to have a stadium which meets international standards to host matches.

Cash-strapped Zifa say they will select the next national team coach from local coaches, which Mutasa confirmed yesterday.

"We have decided to engage a local coach and we will come up with a decision in the next two weeks," Mutasa said.

After the goalless and a 1-1 draw with Rwanda and Nigeria, respectively when Brito was in charge, the Warriors are on position five on the log-table with two points, while Rwanda led Group C with four points.

Rwanda drew Zimbabwe and beat South Africa's Bafana Bafana 2-0. Bafana Bafana are on the second spot following a home win against Benin. Nigeria in on position three after two draws with Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Lesotho drew Benin and South Africa and is perched on position four, while Benin with a draw and a defeat anchor the log standings. After Lesotho in March, the Warriors, still in with a chance, will be away to Bafana Bafana in June.

Source - newsday

