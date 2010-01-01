Latest News Editor's Choice


NAMAs head for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago
THE National Art Merit Awards (Nama) film festival has shifted venue and will for the first time be held at Ster Kinekor in Bulawayo from January 26 to 27, 2024.

The film festival edition will run under the theme KWAN22.

The festival will come two day after the 22nd edition of the Namas on February 24 at Bulawayo's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Hall 3. The awards, a brainchild of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, are returning to Bulawayo after nearly a decade.

The Nama awards were designed to recognise outstanding achievements in the arts sector.

In a statement, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) digital marketing officer Tashinga Madzamba said Nama remains committed to producing high profile platforms which uplift the arts in Zimbabwe.

"The film festival acts as a unique platform to shine a spotlight on one of Zimbabwe's fast-rising entertainment industries. The two-day festival will showcase Nama-nominated films as well as a few special features from up and coming filmmakers in the country,"

Workshops with leading Zimbabwean and international filmmakers will also be held in order to educate and inform aspiring filmmakers.

JCMC Director Tinashe Kitchen said: "As JCMC our focus is always on the artist, we seek to showcase the immense talent that this country has both during and after the Nama awards themselves. It is important that such initiatives carry on long after the awards ceremony in order to create value for our artists and help them fulfil their dreams."

