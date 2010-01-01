Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA enforces stringent controls at Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Stringent measures are being enforced at the Beitbrige border post as thousands of Zimbabweans return to South Africa after the festive season.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said that the measures being adopted would ensure Zimbabweans returning to South Africa had the proper documentation.

It said by by Thursday nearly 40 000 people had entered the country's borders, with numbers expected to increase on Friday. More than 4 000 people had also been intercepted while attempting to illegally enter without proper documentation.

BMA commissioner Mike Masiapato said that the key focus was on documentation.

"We are making sure that everybody who enters here for processing purposes are people who already have the correct documentation to enter South Africa. We have to use that approach so that we don't have people in South Africa who don't have documentation. It's the people without proper documentation that are involved in criminal activities."

Masiapato added that the measures were in place for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic coming through the border post.

"We also have deployments on the borderline where we have border guards deployed strategically in areas and also members of the SANDF so we don't get people entering South Africa illegally."

Masiapato said that during the festive season, more than 400 000 people were processed leaving South Africa into Zimbabwe.

"We are starting the return phase. We are also keeping an eye on the smuggling of illicit cigarettes."

Masiapato said they managed to ensure an increased deployment of officials at the Beitbridge border following increased attempts by travellers trying to enter South Africa illegally.

He added the Beitbridge border as well as Lebombo and Maseru border posts were the most congested as foreign nationals return to South Africa.

"We have led operations at Beitbridge and we had three key roadblocks 3km from Beitbridge and another one 10km from that border. The last one was 30km from Beitbridge. All of those road blocks are intended to intercept anyone who might try to cross into the country illegally.

"To this point, we can indicate that the deployments are on the ground according to our deployment plan as we continue the operations," Masiapato said.

Members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), including party leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene, have taken it upon themselves to prevent returning Zimbabweans from entering South Africa through illegal means.

On videos on social media, members of the party were seen telling those using the Limpopo River as a port of entry to turn back. In one of the videos, a man in cycling gear and carrying a bicycle is seen being turned back.

McKenzie said it has become easy for undocumented immigrants to cross into South Africa undetected.

"I am proud of members of the PA for giving up holiday time to come and stop them from entering our country illegally," McKenzie said on X (formerly Twitter).

Party deputy president Kunene told the SABC that the country needed to tighten its border management as the borders have become porous.

"People are coming in as they please because the country has porous borders and our government is not doing anything about it. We need at least 8000 soldiers to marshal our borders and our government is failing us," he said.

Nicholas Mabhena, executive director of Africa Diaspora Forum, said it was important for people to have the relevant documentation.

"We have been indicating that when you get to the border you must have all your documents.

"For instance if you are on permanent residency, you can't go to the border carrying only your passport. You need to carry your ID and relevant certificate.

"If you are on a Zimbabwe exemption permit, your permit will be in your old passport. You have to carry your two passports. We have had instances where people forget to carry their old passports and then they have to wait three days at the border as they won't be allowed to enter South Africa."

Meanwhile, the national transport department expressed their major concern over festive season driver behaviour, which has resulted in the loss of many lives.

"The main cause of crashes has also been the moving traffic violations by drivers, such as overtaking on the barrier line, overspeeding beyond speed limits and not wearing seat belts.

"It can therefore not be overemphasised that the rules of the road must be adhered to at all times. With road users making their way back, they must also ensure that they rest after every two hours or 200kms of driving because fatigue is also another silent killer," said transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi.

He said the overall statistics will be released by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga later this month once they were done with the consolidation of numbers from the provinces and municipalities.

Source - IOL

Must Read

Harare's Jacob Mafume promises to stop cholera

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimdollar exchange rate bolts

4 mins ago | 3 Views

NAMAs head for Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors invited to Europe

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe is of 'strategic importance to the United States'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Cholera fears for learners mount as schools reopen

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's smallholder farmers migrate from maize

5 mins ago | 2 Views

CAG accidents draining govt coffers

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chief ordered to return teacher's property

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo City Council pounces on gold panners

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Calls for urgent repair of Victoria Falls, Tsholotsho, Nkayi roads grow louder

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso AGM, elections dates set

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe police urge vigilance during busy school opening period

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Housebreaker arrested 3 years after committing crime

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's digital borders to go online in first quarter

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Man killed for reprimanding 13-year-old girl at nightclub

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe govt neglects Matebeleland roads, to focus on other regions

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Gift Ostallos Siziva says he will stand in the 3 February by-election

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

All 15 miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine rescued

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe set to open passport offices in South Africa, UK and US by March

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

War vets in trouble for invading farm

12 hrs ago | 710 Views

Sikhala pays tribute to sympathisers

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

Tempers flare over trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Blitz against land barons divides Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

Harare water bombshell

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Witch hunters wreak havoc in Mhondoro-Ngezi

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman accuses husband of rape

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Umvutcha farm dispute referred to Constitutional Court

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF-linked space barons invade Bulawayo CBD

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

158 Bulawayo buildings declared unsafe

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZWL$12b windfall for Bulawayo roads

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

'My father raped me for rituals'

12 hrs ago | 276 Views

Ingutsheni overwhelmed by abandoned patients

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mealie-meal shortage artificial

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Overpopulation dogs Cowdray Park schools

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Water supply interruption to areas feeding from Magwegwe Reservoir

12 hrs ago | 18 Views

Maintaining graves is not Bulawayo City Council's job

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bad parenting fuels juvenile delinquency

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt steps in to fix Harare mess

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

7 000 cattle die in 2 months

12 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$6m budget for February by-elections

12 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hope for trapped Redwing miners

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has agreed to suspend decisions on retail and VAT'

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa's govt won't tell lies

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bread price go up in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

16 hrs ago | 1427 Views