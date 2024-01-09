Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A GROUP of suspected Zanu-PF youths has invaded a greenway in Haig Park, Harare and demarcated it into residential stands.

The greenway, a corridor of protected open space managed for conservation and recreation purposes, lies along Cerne Road, and stretches for over 200m between Harare Drive and Dorchester Road.

A Haig Park resident who declined to be named fearing victimisation said they woke up recently to see an unidentified contractor offloading building materials on the greenway preparing to construct houses.

The residents have since filed a police report at ZRP Mabelreign.

"We reported the case to the police at Mabelreign Police Station because we have discovered that all greenways in Mabelreign have been occupied in the same way by influential people before constructing houses," the resident said.

The resident said the police asked the contractors to present them with evidence of having been given permission to build houses at the site, but they failed to do so.

"The contractor failed to produce evidence, he had no documents whatsoever. The construction work was then stopped. The residents then contributed money and fenced the area," the resident added.

The residents, however, were shocked when a group, purportedly linked to Zanu-PF, came later and vandalised the fence and resumed construction.

"Their vehicle was inscribed Zanu-PF Youth League. They came with eight bouncers and vandalised the fence. They are erecting a precast wall. The community feels helpless," another resident said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama urged residents to report any land invasions.

"If residents are in doubt about developments in their areas, they must contact the town clerk's office for clarification," he said.

"Most people are not concerned until you start having a problem. We will investigate the Haig Park case. If it is illegal, the city will enforce the law and demolish all illegal structures."

Source - newsday

