Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
JUDGE President Justice Mary Zimba-Dube yesterday bemoaned the shortage of judges in the country, saying it is creating a huge backlog of cases.

Speaking during the official opening of the legal year held at Chinhoyi High Court yesterday, Zimba-Dube said "judges are burdened with heavy workloads" at most stations across the country.

"The loss of these judges has also meant that the remaining High Court judges are burdened with heavy workloads, especially at Harare and Bulawayo High Courts. The compliment of judges was reduced in the past year from 40 to 37. We call for the recruitment of more judges in order to ensure smooth functioning of the High Court," she said.

On the performance of Chinhoyi High Court, Zimba-Dube said the Judicial Service Commission continues to witness increases in the workload due to an increase in the number of murder cases commuted in the province and mining disputes that come as urgent chamber applications.

"There is also an increase in the number of murder cases committed in the catchment area of the court noted is an increase in the number of mining disputes in this area which dominate the civil cases filed at the court," Zimba-Dube said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

40 mins ago | 79 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

4 hrs ago | 852 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

23 schools in hot soup

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1317 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views