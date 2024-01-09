Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday said the detention of former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala is justified and government will not relent on his continued incarceration.

Sikhala has spent close to 600 days in remand prison since his arrest on June 14, 2022 on charges of inciting public violence following skirmishes which were triggered by the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was murdered by Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, A Zanu-PF activist who was recently sentenced to 30 years in jail for killing, dismembering Ali and throwing her remains into a well.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the official opening of the 2024 legal year in Harare yesterday, Ziyambi said the law is not one-sided after being asked to respond to allegations that Sikhala was a political prisoner.

"When you go to the courts do not expect the outcome to be on your side, even our Chief Justice Luke Malaba addressed such matters in his speech while opening the 2024 legal year, cases are looked at both sides," Ziyambi said.

"If you go to the courts, go and expect a fair judgment; (anything) else, you will be disappointed. Those who are saying this and that about Sikhala, they want the courts to do what they expect and what they want. Our courts are independent and  they are doing their job with no interference."

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi accused government of double standards.

"The government has double standards and they are aware that Job Sihkala is a political prisoner," he said.

Local, regional and international human rights and political activists have been petitioning the government to release Sikhala, saying he is being denied justice.

CCC have also accused the country's judiciary of being captured by the Zanu-PF-led government.

In his New Year message, Sikhala said he had asked well-wishers to help him look after his family during his incarceration.

Source - newsday

