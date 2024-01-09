Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
SOME members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Beitbridge allegedly stole a document linking their workmates to car smuggling.

The stolen document is a fraudulent vehicle clearance certificate allegedly issued by detectives Tererayi Silindeni and Munyaradzi Moyo on December 22 last year to facilitate the smuggling of a Toyota Wish car bought in neighbouring South Africa.

It is reported that Silindeni and Moyo later allegedly teamed up with a detective Joseph Mosi to facilitate clearance of the vehicle into the country.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying police are investigating the case, further noting that more arrests were possible.

"We are investigating that case which may have occurred at Beitbridge. Criminal and disciplinary charges have been made to those three. We want to state there is no room for criminality in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). All the facts in your media inquiry are correct and more arrests are possible," said Nyathi.

Silindeni, a Gwanda police detective whose presence in Beitbridge was unsanctioned, together with Moyo allegedly issued a fraudulent clearance certificate to one Julian Morris Ndou who is still at large.

According to court papers, the certificate purporting that Ndou drove a Toyota Hiace car to South Africa was issued at the border without required physical examination of the car.

Armed with the fraudulent documents Ndou bought a Toyota Wish vehicle in SA and affixed the Toyota Hiace number plates AFX 5399.

He gave the car to Rodywin Gweshero and Tirawe Chiwara who drove it to Zimbabwe as if it had earlier been driven out of the country to avoid paying duty.

Gweshero, a security guard hired by the Department of Customs and Excise to guard against smuggling, was given the nod to leave the border by Silindeni and Moyo.

They used a border device earlier on used by Mosi who had not logged out, resulting in his password being used.

As Gweshero and Chiwara approached the last checkpoint, a policeman on duty became suspicious after he saw the self-adhesive third number plate being held by a tape.

The police officer then arrested the duo after discovering that the vehicle had been smuggled.

Gweshero and Chiwara then implicated the detectives leading to their arrest.

When Silindeni, Moyo and Mosi were taken to court, the vehicle clearance document linking the first two went missing.

Beitbridge magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba granted the three detectives ZWL200 000 bail each while Gweshero and Chiwara paid ZWL400 000 each.

Olivia Chamutiya prosecuted.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views