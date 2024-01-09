Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
ZIMBABWE has been ranked among the world's worst performers in terms of human freedom, the Human Freedom Index (HFI) has revealed.

The country was ranked 153 out of 165 countries with analysts saying the report aptly captured the country's human rights situation.

The index was carried out by the Fraser Institute, an independent non-partisan research and educational organisation based in Canada.

The HFI measures an absence of coercive constraints using 86 indicators that include the rule of law, security and freedom of expression, association, information, economy and the operations of a country's judiciary.

"The HFI also finds a strong relationship between human freedom and democracy. The findings in the HFI suggest that freedom plays an important role in human well-being, and they offer opportunities for further research into the complex ways in which freedom influences and can be influenced by political regimes, economic development, and the whole range of indicators of human well-being," the report read.

The report comes as Zimbabwe's human rights record continues to falter due to numerous incidents of human rights abuses, political repression, compromised rule of law and poor economic development, which prompted human rights watchdog Amnesty International to lobby the African Union to compel the Zimbabwean government to uphold human rights.

Zimbabwe scored a mere 4,86 out of 10 sitting at 157 on the HFI on human rights.

Zanu-PF director of Information Farai Marapira, however, said: "We are open to various options from different stakeholders. However, we have reservations (about) the index and why they possibly could have given us such a low rank. Moreover, we don't know the criteria they used to arrive at such an assertion. As Zanu-PF we always face agenda setting and this is an example. As we progress, people should try to be factual.

On personal freedom the country scored 5,61 while on economic freedom it scored 3,81, ranking number 164 out of the 165 indexed countries.

Political analyst Effie Ncube described the index as a true reflection of what is prevailing on the ground.

"There are too many legal and extra legal constraints to the freedoms of association, expression, speech and assembly. The rule of law, a key aspect of democratic governance, is absent. Dissenting political and civic voices are being persecuted left, right and centre," he said.

Ncube added: "This report will result in even more calls for the government to ensure far reaching democratic reforms and open up for the free flow of ideas. It will also make the lifting of sanctions very difficult and further make economic revival a challenge. Hopefully, the government will see this as an opportunity to learn and change course."

Political observer Rejoice Ngwenya said Zimbabwe is one of the most "unfree" countries in the world.

"No demos are allowed," he said. "Opposition is intimidated, arrested and occasionally banished from Parliament.

"There's a near one party state that captures all institutions associated with democracy. Never-mind a corrupt ruling class. This index is correct and it keeps our country isolated with a high credit risk. We can't attract honest capital and FDI, thus increasing our poverty."

Another political observer Vivid Gwede said: "The Zimbabwe authorities have increasingly restricted civil and political freedoms as seen by arbitrary arrests and physical harassment of political opponents and virtual ban on peaceful demonstrations. In recent months, this situation has worsened due to the electoral dispute around the 2023 harmonised election. It is not surprising that the country is ranked poorly."

Political commentator, Rashweat Mukundu said: "We have had a few cases that demonstrate that Zimbabwe is reneging not only on its Constitution, but also international obligations of human rights, thus the abduction, the torture, killing of political opponents, the arrest of opposition members, the corruption as well as poor public service delivery, the capture of Parliament and the judiciary. This all points to a country that the struggling."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views