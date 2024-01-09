Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected armed robber shot dead

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED armed robber died yesterday following a shootout with police in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Godfrey Njoromore, died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare after sustaining injuries during the shootout.

The shootout followed a robbery on December 2 last year at a house in Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza where US$8 164, two laptops and three cellphones, among other valuables, were stolen.

One suspect, Benjamin Chipiri, was apprehended by the public and handed over to the police while the other two suspects escaped.

Chipiri later implicated Njoromore.

"On January 6, 2024 detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Godfrey Njoromore to Nyatsime, Chitungwiza where he was shot on the thigh after trying to evade arrest," Nyathi said in a statement yesterday.

"Subsequently, Godfrey Njoromore was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission. The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates, which involve both local and foreign suspects," the statement added.

Source - newsday

