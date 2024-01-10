Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A hunt has been launched for a group of suspects after a British Airways pilot was kidnapped and robbed in Johannesburg, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident happened in Birnam, near Melrose Arch, on Monday as the pilot was shopping at Bluebird shopping centre. According to reports, the pilot was in the city on a stopover and was staying at Melrose Arch.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: "He was stopped by a young lady who asked him to help her to her car. He followed her to her car and while talking, she asked him where he worked, where he was staying and about his family. When they arrived at the car she became suggestive and flirty and offered him a lift to the hotel. He declined but she insisted.

"Shortly thereafter, he was surrounded by four men who accused him of sleeping with one of the men's wife and ordered him to get into the vehicle. They told him they were taking him to the hotel to get money to pay them for sleeping with the woman. But instead, they drove for about 25 minutes before parking at a house and forcing him to go inside."

According to police, the man was then threatened and ordered to transfer R15,000 from his banking app. At that point more men arrived at the house and he was taken back to the car.

The suspects then drove with him all the way to Ekurhuleni where they eventually stopped in a street near Primrose, where he was dropped off.

"His Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was [also] stolen," Mathe confirmed.

No arrests have been made and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects. Mathe said police are investigating a possible link to a syndicate which kidnaps victims after using women to lure them.

British Airways issued a short response.

"We are supporting our colleague and the local authorities with their investigation," the airline told TimesLIVE.

This is the second report of a British Airways pilot coming under attack during a stopover in Johannesburg.

In July, Crewroom reported that a BA captain was held at gunpoint and stabbed in the leg while jogging with a colleague. This also happened near Melrose Arch, according to the publication.


Source - TimesLIVE

Must Read

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic students protest USD fees

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Cowdray Park residents face flooding due to Mthuli Ncube's shoddy road construction project

11 hrs ago | 867 Views

Funding delays Gwayi-Shangani dam relocations

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zapu launches a salvo at Zanu-PF's Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 1107 Views

BCC's waste water to be used for irrigation

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa appoints niece as new ZBC board Chair

12 hrs ago | 2071 Views

CAG bus conductor says their 65 seater buses board 102

12 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union condemns 'reckless' school openings amid cholera outbreak

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rufaro Stadium eyes return in time for 2024 season

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

480 individuals intercepted at SA borders found without the requisite documentation

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Anti-Mnangawa protests blocked by Zimbabwe police

12 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chemicals shortage crippling Harare water supplies

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

CCC activists' trial deferred, again

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Man hooks up with maid

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabweans to experience more power cuts

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department issues heavy rains warning

12 hrs ago | 893 Views

Minor tormented for reporting rape

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mzansi Express fails to apologise, only suspends reckless driver after viral video

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Black Coffee injured 'severe' in an airplane accident

12 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabwe's Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage stands at 99%

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo traffic lawlessness continues unabated

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

George Silundika High loses US$17 000 to robbers

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Tsholotsho councillor, GMB staffer in inputs storm

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

Gweru City Council struggles to pay December salaries

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Met Dept issues heavy rains alert

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Only 30% of Bulawayo residents own houses

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

New board for Transmedia

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

ANC songwriter bans the party from using his songs

24 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe gold output declines 15%

24 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

24 hrs ago | 892 Views

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

10 Jan 2024 at 16:33hrs | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

10 Jan 2024 at 16:32hrs | 1304 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

10 Jan 2024 at 16:18hrs | 1288 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

10 Jan 2024 at 16:10hrs | 265 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

10 Jan 2024 at 15:31hrs | 142 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

10 Jan 2024 at 15:29hrs | 204 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

10 Jan 2024 at 15:26hrs | 123 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

10 Jan 2024 at 15:24hrs | 804 Views

Police issue flood warning

10 Jan 2024 at 13:57hrs | 383 Views

Man found dead in Bulawayo

10 Jan 2024 at 13:57hrs | 300 Views

Man killed over cigarette

10 Jan 2024 at 13:57hrs | 216 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

10 Jan 2024 at 13:56hrs | 325 Views