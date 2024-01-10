BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A hunt has been launched for a group of suspects after a British Airways pilot was kidnapped and robbed in Johannesburg, police confirmed on Thursday.The incident happened in Birnam, near Melrose Arch, on Monday as the pilot was shopping at Bluebird shopping centre. According to reports, the pilot was in the city on a stopover and was staying at Melrose Arch.Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: "He was stopped by a young lady who asked him to help her to her car. He followed her to her car and while talking, she asked him where he worked, where he was staying and about his family. When they arrived at the car she became suggestive and flirty and offered him a lift to the hotel. He declined but she insisted."Shortly thereafter, he was surrounded by four men who accused him of sleeping with one of the men's wife and ordered him to get into the vehicle. They told him they were taking him to the hotel to get money to pay them for sleeping with the woman. But instead, they drove for about 25 minutes before parking at a house and forcing him to go inside."According to police, the man was then threatened and ordered to transfer R15,000 from his banking app. At that point more men arrived at the house and he was taken back to the car.The suspects then drove with him all the way to Ekurhuleni where they eventually stopped in a street near Primrose, where he was dropped off."His Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was [also] stolen," Mathe confirmed.No arrests have been made and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects. Mathe said police are investigating a possible link to a syndicate which kidnaps victims after using women to lure them.British Airways issued a short response."We are supporting our colleague and the local authorities with their investigation," the airline told TimesLIVE.This is the second report of a British Airways pilot coming under attack during a stopover in Johannesburg.In July, Crewroom reported that a BA captain was held at gunpoint and stabbed in the leg while jogging with a colleague. This also happened near Melrose Arch, according to the publication.