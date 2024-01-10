Latest News Editor's Choice


Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago
A BUS driver allegedly fled from the scene after he allegedly ran over a woman who was sleeping on a pavement.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred on 7 January 2024 at Mbare Musika, Buhera Rank pavement.

The victim sustained a fractured leg after she was run over by a reversing Changu Bus.

"Police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred on 07/01/24 at Mbare Musika, Buhera Rank pavement where a Changu Bus, which was reversing, ran over a woman (29) who was sleeping on the pavement. The bus driver drove away from the scene. The victim sustained a fractured leg," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

