Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A GOKWE man died after being attacked by family members who accused him of bewitching them.

Collen Bheka (39) died on the spot after four family members armed with machetes and axes teamed up and indiscriminately attacked him while his father watched helplessly.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 9 January around 230PM, in Village Ndlalambi under Chief Namangwe in Gokwe South. Inspector Mahoko said the four suspects, Talent Majoni, Evidence Majoni, Takudzwa Majoni, and Trymore Mpofu were all sons of the deceased's brother and had a long-standing grudge where they accused him of casting a spell on them.

"On the fateful day, Bheka left home on his way to the grinding mill which is about 800m away. After a few minutes, he was approached by the four suspects who were armed with axes and machetes," said Inspector Mahoko.

Bheka reportedly took to his hills and sought refuge at his father's homestead which is nearby and locked himself in the bedroom.

"The suspects followed him and broke the door open and dragged him out. They attacked him with machetes and axes all over the body in the presence of his parents and he died on the spot," he said.

The suspects are now on the run after they disappeared after committing the crime. "We sincerely appeal to members of the public to desist from engaging in violence in the event of disputes," said Inspector Mahoko.

This comes as murder cases are on the increase in the Midlands Province.

"The crime of murder is now a cause of serious concern in Midlands Province. May all people in leadership positions talk about the issue whenever they address their subjects to help in reducing the crime. It is critical that all citizens play their part in preventing crime," he said.

During the official opening of the legal year, Chief Justice Luke Malaba indicated that the Midlands Province recorded the highest number of murder cases in the country.

Source - The Chronicle

