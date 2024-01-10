Woman in night dress found dead in suspected ‘hit-and-run' incident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE found the body of a woman along Plumtree Road in Bulawayo after she was hit by an unknown motorist.In a statement, Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the victim (22) who was wearing a black and gold night dress with yellow sandals was hit on 3 November 2023 around 10 pm."Any person with a missing relative who matches the above description to visit ZRP Nkulumane Traffic or contact the investigating officer on 0773 959 609 or any nearest police station for body identification" reads the statement.