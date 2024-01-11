Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

by Staff reporter
1 sec ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
An attempt to remove Harare mayor Jacob Mafume failed today as councilors defied Chamisa and voted against vote of no confidence motion.

As Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) factionalism explodes, Ward 17 councillor Jacob Mafume has survived a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor.

The motion of no confidence was tabled by councillor Blessing Duma and seconded by Jakopo Chibaba. The motion was supported by only 4 councillors supported with Mafume surviving with majority support.

Mafume bounced back as Harare Mayor after becoming the city's fourth mayor in less than four months.

Mafume defeated Clr Elvis Ruzani, who was the preferred candidate of CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa after being handpicked during the party's internal caucus meeting.

Mayor Mafume pulled 22 votes against Clr Ruzani's 15 while Zanu-PF's Temany Utete received 4 votes in a hotly contested poll to reclaim Harare's Mayoral seat.

Mafume held the mayoral position before the August 23 general elections in a torrid term which saw him enduring persecution ranging from arrests to suspension.

He is a founding member of the original Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) where he was expelled from the party in 2014 after he called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

His splinter group called the MDC Renewal Team later merged with other parties to form the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tendai Biti.

Suspicions that he is working in cahoots with Tshabangu are currently rife within opposition circles.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

32 mins ago | 7 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

32 mins ago | 15 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

8 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

9 hrs ago | 924 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa appointments scandal

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mr Mnangagwa where are the ZUPCO buses purchased in 2019?

12 hrs ago | 685 Views

US Embassy's revelation exposes decades of economic sabotage in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 976 Views

Former Zanu-PF foot soldier gives up on Zimbabwe, migrates to England

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zimbabwe police robbed at a roadblock

13 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Bus driver abandons 78 undocumented Zimbabwean passengers at SA police roadblock

13 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Zimbabwe police finger school staff in robberies

13 hrs ago | 650 Views

Lobhengula's legacy embodied unique tactful diplomacy, military heroism

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Gwanda High to introduce Sesotho subject

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Child abduction-accused Zimbabwean women seek legal representation

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Police probe mystery of human legs found stashed in sack

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

73 000 Bulawayo residents based outside Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

US$300 Covid allowance goes permanent as salary

13 hrs ago | 750 Views

Robbers raid 2 more private schools

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

3 Zimbabwe army colonels promoted

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Biti had motive to attack Aleshina'

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

School head reported to Zacc over funds

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimplats imports power directly from Zambia

13 hrs ago | 134 Views

15 dams full, levels rise except in Matebeleland region

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Motswana thief causes mayhem in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Teacher rapes grade seven girl, wife faints in court

21 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Chiweshe woman kills nephew over glass bowel

21 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman in night dress found dead in suspected 'hit-and-run' incident

11 Jan 2024 at 17:56hrs | 933 Views

Siblings bludgeon brother to death over witchcraft accusations

11 Jan 2024 at 17:56hrs | 483 Views

Bus driver flees scene after hit-and-run incident

11 Jan 2024 at 17:55hrs | 722 Views

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

11 Jan 2024 at 17:35hrs | 2199 Views

King Lobhengula: The Statesman Par Excellence

11 Jan 2024 at 17:31hrs | 452 Views

Grain stuck at Beitbridge border post

11 Jan 2024 at 17:12hrs | 372 Views

Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziva arrest rumours

11 Jan 2024 at 15:44hrs | 560 Views

Zimdollar plunges 40% on black market

11 Jan 2024 at 15:21hrs | 928 Views

ZRP bans police officers from sports betting after viral picture

11 Jan 2024 at 15:20hrs | 561 Views

Bulawayo police seek public's help after 2 human legs found in Pumula South

11 Jan 2024 at 15:20hrs | 307 Views

Pumula prophet arrested on rape charges

11 Jan 2024 at 15:19hrs | 490 Views