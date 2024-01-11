Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling in the matter in which Citizens Coalition for Change senior officials Job Sikhala and Lovemore Maiko are accused of attacking Zanu-PF supporters is now expected to be delivered on the 26th of this month.It was postponed after the State and defence failed to submit written closing submissions to support evidence presented during the trial.The State, however, went on to serve the magistrate and the defence with its closing written submissions before the morning session adjourned while the defence indicated that it will submit on Tuesday next week.The magistrate deferred her ruling to the 26th of this month.Sikhala and Maiko are accused of attacking Zanu-PF supporters at a political gathering in Chitungwiza in 2022.It emerged during the trial that Maiko confirmed Sikhala's presence at the crime scene on the day in question, contrary to his initial defence outline.Sikhala has several other cases before the courts which are at various stages of prosecution.