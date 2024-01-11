Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to receive 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia as the Euro-Asian nation moves to alleviate fertiliser supply gaps globally.The latest development is a fulfilment of a promise made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa last August.President Putin said his country had scheduled delivery of between 25 000 and 50 000 tonnes of fertiliser and grain to six African countries free of charge.Zimbabwe is among the countries and a ship with the consignment is currently preparing to dock at the Port of Beira in Mozambique.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri confirmed the development."We are happy to announce that Zimbabwe will get a donation of 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia and as we are speaking now the ship containing the consignment of fertilizer from Russia is currently preparing to dock at the Port of Beira. We hope that the paperwork will be completed soon so that the fertilizer will be in Zimbabwe," he said.Professor Jiri added that the consignment will go a long way in providing relief to farmers at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a lean summer cropping season.He added, "The consignment is coming at an opportune time when the nation is receiving incessant rains. So, this will also go a long way in reducing pressure on the government as you are aware that this time fertilizer is critical for the health of our crops."Russia's initiative was launched after the Black Sea Grain agreements, signed in Istanbul in July 2022 between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, expired in July last year.Zimbabwe and Russia enjoy excellent bilateral and trade relations dating back to the pre-independence era.