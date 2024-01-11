Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2023 November Advanced level results are out with girls performing better than their male counterparts.ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje announced the results in a media briefing in Harare this Friday where he noted a 6,6% increase in the pass rate.He said the pass rate improved to 94.60% in November 2023, compared to 88% in 2022."The ZIMSEC would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 November 'A' level results are out. With effect from 12 January 2023, 1500hrs, advanced-level results will be accessed to all candidates and authorised personnel. The total of candidates who sat for the November 2023 examinations was 34 437 as compared to 36 945 in November 2022. The November 2023 pass rate stands at 94.60%. There was an increase of 6.60% pass rate in the November 2023 examinations candidature compared to 88% pass rate for November 2022," said Professor Mwenje.Female candidates performed marginally better than their male candidates.Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike said, "14 594 female candidates passed two or more subjects yielding a 96.38 % pass rate while 13 719 males passed with two more subjects which translates to 93.95 % pass rate. The total number of special needs candidates who sat for November 2023 'A' level examinations was 34, of these, 33 wrote two or more subjects and 29 obtained grade E or better yielding a percentage pass rate of, 87.87 %."Meanwhile, Mr Mhike says it is an offence for any learning institution to withhold results due to non-payment of school fees.He said, "Schools are not allowed to hold results from students due to tuition arrears. Any other legal action can be taken in case of withholding of examination results."Candidates can access the results online on the ZIMSEC portal.Heads of examination centres can start collecting the results from ZIMSEC regional offices on Monday.