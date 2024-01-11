Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa utilized the Presidential Powers Act to modify the Criminal Law Code and restore the age of consent to eighteen (18) years.The age of consent denotes the age at which an individual is legally recognized as capable of consenting to sexual activities. It signifies the minimum age at which someone is deemed sufficiently mature to legally agree to engage in sexual acts.In 2022, certain segments of the Criminal Law concerning sexual offenses were declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court. These sections specifically defined "young people" eligible for sexual consent as individuals under the age of 16.The court temporarily suspended the ruling for a 12-month period to provide Parliament with the opportunity to formulate an improved law. Unfortunately, the 12-month timeframe lapsed on May 24, 2023, without the enactment of a new law.Consequently, a legal loophole emerged, enabling individuals involved in predatory behavior to evade legal consequences. This loophole has now been rectified.Through Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024 (Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Regulations, 2024), engaging in sexual intercourse with individuals below the age of 18 has been criminalized. Offenders may face imprisonment for up to 10 years.