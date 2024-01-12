Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has in terms of the Defence Act promoted 24 Zimbabwe National Army Lieutanant Colonels to Colonel with effect from 20 December 2023.

The promoted Colonels are: T Marufu, S Chidemo, FBM Rwizi, S Moyo, BB Malamba, J Derera, S Sibanda, J Mabheka, A Makaripe, L Msipa, N Mbinya, J Mabaya, G Mwagura, N Mandaza, S Taderera, INW Nyathi, L Makomichi, S Murombo, W Mnagwiro, M Muza, I Mukaro, G Mangisi, TC Nyagura and S Mlalazi .

They were conferred with the new ranks at an investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks on Wednesday.

Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major General Emmanuel Matatu, presided over the investiture ceremony and called on the newly promoted colonels to continue working hard and to keep the ZNA flag flying as well as preserving the values and standards of the ZNA.

Speaking on behalf of Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, Major General Matatu said the new colonels had to demand the highest standards from their subordinates, adding that discipline and professionalism are the cornerstone of the organisation.

"This promotion reflects your true dedication and distinguished service to the organisation over many years. You have consistently demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism in your work and unwavering commitment to the organisation's goals. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to your exemplary contributions and underscores the trust and confidence placed in you by your leadership.

"As you embark on your new role may this honour serve to re-energise you and inspire you to continue guiding the organisation from strength to strength. Your proven track record gives us every confidence that under your direction, new heights of excellency and achievement will be scaled," said Major General Matatu.

Major General Matatu said economic hardships and scarce resources should not limit the aspirations, adding that challenging economic circumstances are temporary.

"Remember, as a leader you must have the ability to inspire, foster teamwork, direct and manage your teams to attain organisational goals. You have to train your subordinates and manage their careers as well as to understand their individual capabilities and needs. You should earn their respect and be exemplary in all you do," said Major General Matatu.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

19 mins ago | 27 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

14 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

15 hrs ago | 609 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

15 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

16 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

21 hrs ago | 887 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

23 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

23 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

23 hrs ago | 776 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

23 hrs ago | 869 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

23 hrs ago | 569 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

12 Jan 2024 at 08:25hrs | 884 Views