Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

President Mnangagwa has in terms of the Defence Act promoted 24 Zimbabwe National Army Lieutanant Colonels to Colonel with effect from 20 December 2023.The promoted Colonels are: T Marufu, S Chidemo, FBM Rwizi, S Moyo, BB Malamba, J Derera, S Sibanda, J Mabheka, A Makaripe, L Msipa, N Mbinya, J Mabaya, G Mwagura, N Mandaza, S Taderera, INW Nyathi, L Makomichi, S Murombo, W Mnagwiro, M Muza, I Mukaro, G Mangisi, TC Nyagura and S Mlalazi .They were conferred with the new ranks at an investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks on Wednesday.Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major General Emmanuel Matatu, presided over the investiture ceremony and called on the newly promoted colonels to continue working hard and to keep the ZNA flag flying as well as preserving the values and standards of the ZNA.Speaking on behalf of Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, Major General Matatu said the new colonels had to demand the highest standards from their subordinates, adding that discipline and professionalism are the cornerstone of the organisation."This promotion reflects your true dedication and distinguished service to the organisation over many years. You have consistently demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism in your work and unwavering commitment to the organisation's goals. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to your exemplary contributions and underscores the trust and confidence placed in you by your leadership."As you embark on your new role may this honour serve to re-energise you and inspire you to continue guiding the organisation from strength to strength. Your proven track record gives us every confidence that under your direction, new heights of excellency and achievement will be scaled," said Major General Matatu.Major General Matatu said economic hardships and scarce resources should not limit the aspirations, adding that challenging economic circumstances are temporary."Remember, as a leader you must have the ability to inspire, foster teamwork, direct and manage your teams to attain organisational goals. You have to train your subordinates and manage their careers as well as to understand their individual capabilities and needs. You should earn their respect and be exemplary in all you do," said Major General Matatu.