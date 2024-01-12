Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimsec 2023 November Advanced Level results are out, with the pass rate rising by 6,6 percentage points to 94,60 percent for the November exams last year, compared to the 88 percent pass rate for November 2022.The results were to be accessible at the Zimsec portal from yesterday for the next five days to all candidates and authorised personnel online through www.zimsec.co.zw.Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said yesterday that heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their schools and centres from their regional offices on Monday.Prof Mwenje said a total number of candidates who sat for the November 2023 A level examinations run by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council was 34 437 as compared to 36 945 in November 2022."In November 2023, 34 060 wrote two or more subjects compared to 36 385 in 2022. For those who wrote two or more subjects, 32 221 obtained a Grade E or better. This translates to a pass rate of 94,60 percent compared to an 88 percent pass rate for November 2022."He said the total number of school candidates in November 2023 was 29 910 as compared to 31 088 in November 2022."Of these, 29 745 wrote two or more subjects, and 28 313 obtained Grade E or better in 2 or more subjects yielding a percentage pass rate of 95,19 whereas in November 2022, 30 895 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 27 747 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 89,81," Prof Mwenje said.The total number of private candidates in November 2023 was 4 527 and of the total 4 315 wrote two or more subjects and 3 908 obtained a Grade E or better in two or more subjects which translated to a percentage pass rate of 90,57. In November 2022, the total number of private candidates was 5 857 and out of the total, 5 490 wrote two or more subjects and 4 273 obtained a Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 77,83."The total number of female school candidates who sat for two or more subjects in November 2023 Advanced level examinations was 15 141 as compared to 15 503 who sat in November 2022. Of this number, 14 594 passed two or more subjects yielding a 96,38 percent pass rate while, in November 2022, 14 193 passed two or more subjects yielding a 92,32 percent pass rate. This translates to a percentage increase of 4.06."The total number of male school candidates who sat for two or more subjects was 14 603 of which 13 719 passed two or more subjects, which translates to 93,95 percent pass rate, an increase of 6.67 percent percentage points from the 87,28 percent for 2022. It could also be noted that female candidates performed marginally better than their male counterparts."Prof Mwenje said 34 candidates with special needs sat for the November 2023 A level examinations and of the 34, 33 wrote two or more subjects and 29 obtained Grade E or better yielding a percentage pass rate of 87,87 percent.He said in November 2022, 30 candidates with special needs wrote the A level examinations and of the total, 26 wrote two or more subjects and 22 obtained Grade E or better yielding a percentage pass rate of 84,62.Prof Mwenje said the number of candidates with special needs increased by 3.25 percentage points in 2023 and the candidates were in the four categories for enlarged print, braille, hearing impairment and physical impairment."At this juncture, it is imperative to remind all candidates, parents, and stakeholders that the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities are integral to the candidates' learning and assessment," he said."Candidates who do not submit their CALAs are considered to have not completed their assessment therefore they do not receive results. This policy position was communicated extensively from the onset by the parent Ministry and Zimsec."We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who were involved in the November 2023 Advanced Level examination processes with a special mention to the school administrators, teachers and Zimsec staff for their hard work and dedication in making the examinations a success."Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike said no school is allowed to withhold the results of candidates who have not finished paying their school fees."There is no policy of withholding results of any candidate be it Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level," he said."It is very clear. The Ministry has been pronouncing that emphatically to say it is a big no. As a Ministry, we have been going right around provinces with the Minister and that is one of the things the Minister has been talking about and he has been very clear to all our heads."So wherever we have found such practice we have taken action because, from the Ministry's point of view, it is a disciplinary issue. We say no and the Minister is very clear to say at a national level there is no contract between the candidate and the school."Mr Mhike said if for any reason the parent has not paid fees, the procedures were very clear that it is a contract between the school and the parent and so withholding of the results was a violation of the children's rights.