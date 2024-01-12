Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Miners wreak havoc on roads

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has expressed shock after illegal gold miners dug a four-metre tunnel under a section of the Gwanda-Beitbridge Road as vandalism of national infrastructure persists.

Road and railway infrastructure is increasingly under threat in the southern region where rampant gold panning is concentrated amid calls for tough measures to be taken to bring the culprits to book.

In the latest incident, gold panners are said to have dug the section of the highway at the 144,7km peg between Gwanda and Collen Bawn.

Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, other sections of Bulawayo Beitbridge Road, Maphisa-Mphoengs Road, Old Gwanda Road and Makwe Road under the jurisdiction of the Gwanda Rural District Council are part of the road network that has been damaged by the illegal gold miners.

The miners have also damaged parts of the Bulawayo Beitbridge railway track.

Following the latest incident, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has reacted swiftly by implementing emergency backfilling to prevent the road from collapsing. In a statement, the ministry expressed concern over the increasing vandalism of national transport infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has noted with great concern the numerous cases of illegal mining on the road and railway track servitudes with the recent case in Matabeleland South Province, which has recorded various cases of illegal mining on the road at the 144,7km peg between Gwanda and Collen Bawn," reads the statement.

"Illegal miners tunnelled through around close to 4m under the road surface, and a crack emerged directly above the tunnel due to heavy rains."

An inter-governmental team has been dispatched to conduct an assessment tour of the vandalism to the road network.

The ministry said the Department of Roads, Environmental Management Agency, Ministry of Mines and Mining Development were part of the agencies that were part of the joint investigation.

It encouraged the public to report those seen vandalising the national infrastructure.

"As an interim remedial intervention, the Department of Roads managed to backfill all the openings to prevent rain-water runoff from infiltrating the ground through the opening and  erected a signage to alert motorists to exercise extreme caution as they go through the section of the road," reads the statement.

"The ministry would like to encourage the general public not to vandalise public infrastructure as this is detrimental to the country's development.

"Furthermore, we would like to appeal to the public to report such activities so that the culprits will be brought before justice."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

21 mins ago | 30 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

14 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

15 hrs ago | 610 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

15 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

17 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

21 hrs ago | 887 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

23 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

23 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

23 hrs ago | 777 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

23 hrs ago | 869 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

23 hrs ago | 569 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

12 Jan 2024 at 08:25hrs | 884 Views