'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights defenders have accused the Zanu-PF-led government of intensifying its use of the law to punish critics.

In its latest human rights report released on Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) raised concerns over the government's failure to investigate and prosecute abuses committed by ruling Zanu-PF party supporters and State security forces in the run up to the August 23 polls.

Rights organisations and electoral observers documented several incidents of violence perpetrated mostly by Zanu-PF supporters against opposition party members during the harmonised election period.

"Authorities in Zimbabwe continued weaponising the law against critics of the government, denying those arrested the presumption of innocence, the right to bail and access to a fair trial," the report reads.

"In 2023, there was a pattern of arrests, charges and criminal proceedings that amounted to attacks on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, without any accountability. The government's failure to investigate and prosecute abuses primarily committed by ruling Zanu-PF party supporters and State security forces entrenched the culture of impunity, especially ahead of the August 23 elections."

Former legislator Job Sikhala has spent almost 600 days in detention after being denied bail multiple times at the courts since his arrest on June 14, 2022.

Several opposition figures have also been arrested and detained on crimes believed to be trumped-up.

HRW also flagged closure of the democratic space as government continues to ban gatherings, especially of opposition members.

"On March 4, 2023 police shut down the show of a popular musician, Wallace Chirumiko,"read the report.

"Popularly known as ‘Winky D', the reggae-dancehall artist had released an album that contained lyrics against social and political injustice, corruption, and the economic meltdown in Zimbabwe. The authorities' continued shutting down of meetings and gatherings of the opposition, artists, critics and human rights defenders violated the right to freedom of assembly," HRW added.

Source - newsday
