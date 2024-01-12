Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) says it will soon announce the coach for the senior men's football team with indications pointing to Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe getting the vacant Warriors post.

Speaking at a press conference held at their offices in Harare yesterday, NC chairperson Lincoln Mutasa who was flanked by his deputy Cynthia Malaba and the association secretary general Yvonne Mapika Manwa, said they are almost done with the process of selecting the coach and his technical team.

"We know that stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the coaches. The good news is that we are nearing completion of the recruitment process and the names will be revealed in the next few weeks," Mutasa said.

He said they picked the names of the coaches from a pool of people who applied last time.

The Warriors coaching job fell vacant after the NC decided against renewing Baltemar Brito's contract which expired in December.

He was appointed national team coach in September last year on a short-term deal that ran concurrently with his arrangement with Highlanders, due to work permit issues.

The Brazilian presided over two World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November, picking up two points.

Mangombe, who was Brito's second assistant in the previous Warriors technical team setup, has emerged as the front runner to take over the Warriors post with sources saying the NC has selected DeMbare coach for continuity's sake.

The immediate task for Brito's successor will be to prepare a team for the Warriors' World Cup qualifier in June.

Zimbabwe played their last home World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Rwanda, but Mutasa is hopeful that the June game will be played in Harare.

He revealed that renovations work at the National Sports Stadium are progressing well, with the installation of turnstiles already done, according to the NC chairperson.

Mutasa also apprised the media on their achievements since taking over the runming of Zifa in July last year, which included hosting of the Cosafa schools Championships in December last year, Warriors participation in the World Cup qualifiers, hosting of a club licensing workshop and staffing of the women's desk at the association.

The NC's tenure is expected to end in June this year, but it appears it will be extended with Mutasa confirming they are still far off from complying with all the Fifa regulatory requirements.

"A critical part of the NC's mandate is reviewing the legal instruments of Zifa, especially the constitution and the electoral code. We have had round table discussions with several stakeholder groups to get insights on areas that need attention. We are now seized with the formulation of the committees that will assist us in tackling that task. Once that is done, we will then be able to hold an Annual General Meeting to formalise everything needed to hold fresh elections in an enabling environment," Mutasa said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

14 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

15 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

15 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

15 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

15 hrs ago | 628 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

17 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

17 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

17 hrs ago | 312 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

21 hrs ago | 888 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

23 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

23 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

23 hrs ago | 779 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

24 hrs ago | 870 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

24 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

24 hrs ago | 569 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

24 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

12 Jan 2024 at 08:25hrs | 888 Views