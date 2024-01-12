Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Buried alive for 3 days

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WIPING his dusty face and shaking his muddied clothes, Owen Jaison (24) takes a huge sigh of relief.

He had just dug his way out of belly of the earth for a kilometre.

He and other 14 artisanal miners had been trapped underground for three days after a mine shaft to a tunnel they were working in collapsed at Tsapauta in Penhalonga, Manicaland province.

For Jaison, who had not known daylight but only the tomb darkness of the earth's belly, the events of January 4 to 8, 2024 were a journey to hell and back.

The artisanal miner, from Insiza district in Matebeleland South province, more than 460km away, was among 15 miners who miraculously escaped death through providence at Redwing Mine, and today he lives to testify how their maker assisted them to again walk on earth.

Narrating the scary ordeal which sounded like a script from a horror movie, Jaison believes that their escape from the jaws of death was, indeed, a miracle.

"It can only be God. It was a miracle and I now believe that miracles do happen," he said.

It all began in the early hours of January 4 when he and his colleagues were mining underground.

"We heard a noise and realised that the shaft pillars were falling. We sensed that we were in danger," he recalled.

"The ground was wet and the walls of the shaft continued caving in towards us. The opening of the shaft was closed by sand and we had nowhere to go. So we went deeper into the mine looking for escape tunnels, but to no avail. There was no time to sleep as we were determined to survive."

Fear of underground explosions, gas poisoning, suffocation and mine walls caving in on them haunted them each passing day.

For food, they survived on underground tree roots.

"There was no time to sleep as we looked for tunnels to escape. We ate roots of trees and drank dirty water. Some wept uncontrollably, while others were mired in confusion," Jaison narrated.

"We told ourselves that we had to be psychologically strong. We prayed to God to give us more strength. We developed hope and the quest for survival kept us going."

By day three, most of them were exhausted and weak.

"We prayed harder and told ourselves that we had to survive, otherwise we were going to die. The ground continued cave in. So we had to go the other side where the ground was still intact. As we crept, pushing against the narrow walls, we noticed a crack and we went to investigate. We realised that the crack had been caused by the collapsed shaft," he said.

Hope was rekindled in the 15 miners.

"We took rods and sticks and started digging into the crack. We dug up and crawled up the crack. There were four of us who first went up the crack. We held each other's hands as we dug and crawled up. It was not easy, but we had to survive," Jaison chronicled.

They spent hours digging like frenzied rats into the crack, determined to reach the surface.

"It was so painful to dig up the crack. Our bodies became weak because of hunger and severe thirst. Some of the younger miners were gripped with the panic of death," he continued to recall their harrowing experience which left their arms and legs throbbing.

"When we realised that we were almost reaching the surface, we shouted to our colleagues to follow us. The four of us then managed to break out and crawled out to the surface through the crack. We then saw some people who were moving around searching for us and we shouted for help," Jaison said.

"That is when we told them that the other guys were behind us. Fortunately, nine miners came out the way we did. There were two left who could not make it due to fatigue, that is when the rescue team was notified and they brought a rope to pull them out. That is how we survived," he narrated.

As the miners went to the Red Cross tent to receive medical attention, they were evidently thrilled to have cheated death.

Residents of the area hysterically celebrated, while other relatives of the lucky 15 who had travelled from far and wide shed tears of utter joy after seeing their loved ones alive.

"I came all the way from Mazowe after I read in the newspaper that there were miners trapped here. My brother was part of the trapped miners. I am happy that he is alive. This is very unbelievable because as a family, we had lost all hope," said Tawanda Siziba.

Although Mines and Mining Development minister Zhemu Soda has since suspended mining activities at Redwing Mine, investigations by this publication have revealed that illegal mining facilitated by political elites and politically-connected groups continues at the ill-fated mine.

They all seem unperturbed by Jaison and his colleagues' harrowing experience.

Community-based organisations in Manicaland have said the mining operations at Redwing Mine are in complete violation of Statutory Instrument 109 of 1990 (Management and Safety) Regulations, 190.

They have since called for the immediate stoppage of artisanal mining operations and challenged the government to effect accountability measures to save lives.

"There is no barricading to working sites and steep inclined shafts, no protection to blasting fumes, dust and gases, no protective clothing including lifeline and life jackets, no precautionary measures in working distances of less than 10 metres, no adequate timbering to prevent fall of ground among other issues," said Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi.

Redwing Mine, one of the many eldorados in Zimbabwe, is teeming with hundreds of artisanal miners who travel from all parts of the country to risk their lives to make ends meet by mining for gold they sell to political heavyweights.

The areas has been so lucrative for both the miners and politicians that bringing sanity to the area will be a hard slog given the bad state of the country's economy.

Many were not so lucky like Jaison and his colleagues, having died in the area, a lesson Jaison will forever cherish having been given another chance to walk the earth.

Jaison has decided to take a break from artisanal mining.

"I cannot gamble my life again, I survived the worst, I was given another chance to live," he said.

Source - newsday
More on: #Redwin, #Mine, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

14 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

14 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

15 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

16 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

21 hrs ago | 886 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

23 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

23 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

23 hrs ago | 692 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

23 hrs ago | 776 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

23 hrs ago | 869 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cop sent robbers to raid best friend

23 hrs ago | 569 Views

Vendors relieve themselves in the open in Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe varsities lowly ranked on uniRank 2023

12 Jan 2024 at 08:25hrs | 883 Views