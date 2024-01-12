Latest News Editor's Choice


Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The registered count of tobacco growers has seen a notable decrease of 24% compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a potential reduction in yields for the upcoming season.

Tobacco, a crucial foreign currency generator and economic cornerstone for the country, has witnessed a significant decline in the number of enlisted growers, according to the latest data from the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB).

TIMB reported, "Out of 916 growers, only 112 have registered so far in preparation for the upcoming season. This is in contrast to the 147,748 growers registered during the same period last year." This translates to a substantial 24% reduction in comparison.

Experts attribute this decline to uncertainties arising from delayed rainfall and widespread concerns about drought at the commencement of the 2023/2024 rainy season.

Mashonaland Central, which boasted 52,068 registered tobacco farmers last year, has seen a decline to 42,135 this year. Similarly, Mashonaland West has decreased from 52,130 to 40,128. Manicaland and Mashonaland East report registered farmers hovering around 17,000 each. The national scale also witnesses a significant 5% reduction in the planted tobacco hectarage.

While some market experts suggest that it might be premature to predict a decline, as some growers are still in the process of registering, the current figures raise concerns.

Notably, 93% of the anticipated yield is from contract farming, leaving only a minimal 7% under small-scale farmers.

As of January 5, 2024, TIMB reports that the top five tobacco export destinations are Armenia, Vietnam, France, Madagascar, South Africa, UAE, and the Philippines.

Source - newzimbabwe

