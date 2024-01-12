Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

News / Local

Churches in Zambia have been ordered to limit worship time to two hours as part of measures to curb the spread of cholera.No sale of perishable and ready-to-eat foods in all churches, Ndiwa Mutelo, a senior official in charge of religious affairs, said.Worshippers have also been urged to avoid handshakes and hugs in order to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.Mutelo in a statement also ordered worship centres to provide safe drinking water, hand washing points as well as alcohol-based hand sanitizers to their members.More than 7,800 cholera cases have been reported nationwide since last October.In the last 24 hours, there were more than 400 new cases and 18 deaths, the health ministry said.