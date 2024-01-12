Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

News / Local

Economist Professor Gift Mugano has declared his decision to refrain from providing comments on Zimbabwean economic matters, following repeated accusations from Zanu-PF labeling him as an "anti-economic progress" figure.Mugano shared his decision on X, stating that he had observed three press conferences by Zanu-PF, including the latest one on Friday. He highlighted that Christopher Mutsvangwa, the party's spokesperson, expressed the ruling party's frustration with Mugano's economic commentaries.Mutsvangwa suggested that instead of consistently writing articles about the challenges facing the Zimbabwean economy, Mugano, whom he referred to as a "desktop economist," should visit lithium mines in the country and the Dinson Iron and Steel plant at Manhize to gain a better understanding of the economic advancements being made.In response, Mugano conveyed that, considering the displeasure his perspectives had stirred within Zanu-PF, he deemed it unproductive to continue commenting on economic issues in Zimbabwe.In October 2023, Mugano faced dismissal from the ZimTrade Board, orchestrated by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava.During the lead-up to the 2023 Harmonised Elections, George Charamba, the Presidential spokesperson, accused Mugano of authoring the CCC’s manifesto. Mugano promptly refuted these allegations.Earlier, in 2020, Mugano had voluntarily stepped down from the ZISCO board, citing the fallout from public statements he had made regarding government policies. These remarks were perceived as a direct clash with his responsibilities as a board member of a State Enterprise.