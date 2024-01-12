Latest News Editor's Choice


Couple leaves gun at a lodge

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
A FIREARM was found in a room at a lodge along Masotsha Ndlovu Road in Hatfield on Friday last week while a loaded gun was found on the bank of the Manyame River.

The Noringo Star pistol was found in a room that had been booked by an unknown man and woman.

When the couple did not return to claim the weapon, the lodge owner informed the police.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, said an investigation to determine ownership of the gun is currently underway.

"The gun was found in a black leather pouch on a couch in a room.

"Circumstances are that on January 5 at around 2.45pm, an unidentified car was reported to have dropped a man and a lady and took off.

"The duo booked a room at the lodge and at around 3.50pm on the same day, they left and an employee went to clean the room.

"As he was cleaning, he noticed a black pouch on the couch and saw that it was a pistol.

"The cleaner put the pistol in a cardboard box and placed it in a staff bedroom expecting for the owner to come back and claim it.

"But no one came to claim the pistol," said Ass-Insp Mapisa.

Ass-Insp Mapisa said a loaded rifle was recovered on the banks of Manyame River in St Mary's on Saturday.

The weapon, spotted by a Nyau dancer while dressing, was placed between rocks and contained seven rounds.

Source - hmetro
