Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

by Staff reporter
Police in Gokwe are investigating a suspected murder case following the discovery of a naked woman's body which had bruises, floating in a sewer pond at Gokwe Centre on Tuesday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a suspected murder case in which an approximately 18 - 21-year-old woman was found dead, floating in a sewer pond at Gokwe Centre on January 9 at around 6 PM," he said.

Insp Mahoko said a 17-year-old boy from Dzavo Village under Chief Njelele who was herding cattle discovered the body floating in the sewer pond.

"He rushed home and informed other villagers and in turn, a report was made to the police. The body was retrieved and during inspection, fresh bruises on the waist and back were observed. The body was naked and the clothes could not be found, serve for a torn undergarment which was close - by. It is suspected that the victim might have been sexually abused before being killed," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
