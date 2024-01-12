Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Haritatos clash with Coltart

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Vangelis Peter Haritatos has hit back at lawyer Doug Coltart for alleging that he had abused his authority by parking his vehicle in a bay reserved for Persons with Disabilities.

Posting on X on Friday, Coltart posted a picture showing that Hariratos, who is the Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement and Muzvezve MP, had parked in a bay reserved for Persons with Disabilities at Kensington Shops in Harare.


Said Coltart:

"Please, sir, kindly respect the rights and needs of our fellow citizens who really need those bays.

"Coltart said as a public figure, Haritatos had to respect the rights of people with disabilities.



In response, Haritatos accused Coltart of politicising "a serious family emergency" saying he had ferried his unwell 86-year-old aunt to buy medication from a pharmacy located at the shops.

Haritatos further stated that it was the parking attendant who had voluntarily decided to open the parking bay for him.

The Zanu-PF MP told Coltart, "I do not know anything about you" and asked the lawyer to remember his family in his prayers, adding "One day I will reciprocate should you need prayers for a family member who is critical."
 
Wrote Haritatos:



"It is regrettable how polarized you are and how you want a serious family emergency to be used for political gain, however, you asked me to respond so I will avoid undue misunderstanding.

"The parking attendant on seeing who my passenger was, decided to open the parking bay, not at all on my request.

"My passenger was my 86-year-old aunt who we had rushed to an ER and had just been discharged.

"Seeing that she remained unwell, on the opinion of our family doctor, I rushed her to Kensington Pharmacy to take some medication that we would later learn would save her life.

"My aunt unfortunately could not make it in as she was unable to walk due to the excruciating pain so I decided to get her the medication instead.

"Within an hour of taking the medication, I rushed her to another hospital where she was this time hospitalized because they suspected that she had a heart attack earlier on.

"Her oxygen was 81% and her heart rate was as low as 38 and dropping. Next time ask your source to send you the picture of my 86-year-old passenger who could have died if we had not gotten her this life-saving medication.

"Sadly, she is still very unwell and remains hospitalized. Being my only blood family member left outside of my children in Zimbabwe, she remains a priority in my life.

"I do not know anything about you and have no idea if you believe in God or not, but if you do, I would appreciate your prayers for her recovery.

"One day I will reciprocate should you need prayers for a family member who is critical."

Source - pindula

Comments


Must Read

Man stabbed in revenge mission

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

6 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

15 hrs ago | 312 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

15 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

16 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

16 hrs ago | 57 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

18 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

18 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

18 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

19 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

19 hrs ago | 232 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

20 hrs ago | 337 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

20 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

20 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

12 Jan 2024 at 12:09hrs | 907 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

12 Jan 2024 at 09:58hrs | 2067 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

12 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 1085 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 705 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 601 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 791 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

12 Jan 2024 at 09:45hrs | 882 Views

Bosso fans question wisdom of an 'absentee' chairman

12 Jan 2024 at 09:45hrs | 372 Views