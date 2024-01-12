Nkosazama Zuma retires

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Veteran South African politician and anti-apartheid campaigner, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was a minister in founding President Nelson Mandela's cabinet, says she has taken a decision to retire from the South African parliament.Dlamini-Zuma, an ANC NEC member and long-serving minister, turned down an opportunity to return to the legislature after the upcoming general elections.Dr Zuma was the first woman Chairperson of the African Union [AU] Commission, and the first Chairperson of the Commission from Sadc who came within a whisker of becoming ANC President in 2017.This comes as her former husband, ex-president Jacob Zuma, has said he will not vote for the ANC and launched his own Umkhonto weSizwe party.In a letter to Kgalema Motlanthe, the Chairperson of the ANC’s Electoral Committee, Dr Dlamini Zuma says she has, “taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament”.Below is Dr Dlamini Zuma’s letter:Cde Kgalema MotlantheChairperson of the Electoral Committee - African National CongressLuthuli HouseMarshalltown0001Dear Cde Chair,RE: INVITATION TO THE INTERVIEWS FOR THE ANC 2024 NATIONAL LISTThank you very much for the invitation to attend the interview for the 2024 National list on the 16th of January at 09:30.I appreciate the vote of confidence by the branches who have once again nominated me on the ANC's 2024 National list.My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional, and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of cabinet since 1994.I also thank all the ANC Presidents under whose leadership and guidance I served as a member of the executive. I am eternally grateful for making it possible for me to serve the continent as the first woman at the helm of the African Union Commission and the first Chairperson of the commission from the Southern African Development Community.It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament.Comradely yours,DR NKOSAZANA DLAMINI ZUMA, MPDATE:12/01/2024.CC: Secretary General of the ANC, Cde Fikile MbalulaProvincial Secretaries of the ANC