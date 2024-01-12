Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nkosazama Zuma retires

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Veteran South African politician and anti-apartheid campaigner, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was a minister in founding President Nelson Mandela's cabinet, says she has taken a decision to retire from the South African parliament.

Dlamini-Zuma, an ANC NEC member and long-serving minister, turned down an opportunity to return to the legislature after the upcoming general elections.

Dr Zuma was the first woman Chairperson of the African Union [AU] Commission, and the first Chairperson of the Commission from Sadc who came within a whisker of becoming ANC President in 2017.

This comes as her former husband, ex-president Jacob Zuma, has said he will not vote for the ANC and launched his own Umkhonto weSizwe party.


In a letter to Kgalema Motlanthe, the Chairperson of the ANC’s Electoral Committee, Dr Dlamini Zuma says she has, “taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament”.

Below is Dr Dlamini Zuma’s letter:

Cde Kgalema Motlanthe
Chairperson of the Electoral Committee - African National Congress
Luthuli House
Marshalltown
0001

Dear Cde Chair,

RE: INVITATION TO THE INTERVIEWS FOR THE ANC 2024 NATIONAL LIST

Thank you very much for the invitation to attend the interview for the 2024 National list on the 16th of January at 09:30.

I appreciate the vote of confidence by the branches who have once again nominated me on the ANC's 2024 National list.

My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional, and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of cabinet since 1994.

I also thank all the ANC Presidents under whose leadership and guidance I served as a member of the executive. I am eternally grateful for making it possible for me to serve the continent as the first woman at the helm of the African Union Commission and the first Chairperson of the commission from the Southern African Development Community.

It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament.

Comradely yours,

DR NKOSAZANA DLAMINI ZUMA, MP
DATE:12/01/2024.

CC: Secretary General of the ANC, Cde Fikile Mbalula
Provincial Secretaries of the ANC



Source - online
More on: #Zuma, #Anc, #Retire

Comments


Must Read

Man stabbed in revenge mission

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

8 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

9 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

9 hrs ago | 872 Views

Smells nepotism as unknown Mangombe set for Warriors job

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa guns for sex predators

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Goods portering, a way of life in Beitbridge

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Law fare has intensified in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Parents kick up dust over exam levy

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Miners wreak havoc on roads

9 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man found dead with stab wound

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Gwanda - Beitbridge road faces collapse as illegal miner tunnel under it

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits 95%

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Forbes Border Post starts 24-hour service

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

Two thirds majority not Zanu-PF's ambition

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 Lt Colonels

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe students shine in Cambridge exams

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Nepotism dents post-election period

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

Only justice can guarantee peace!

19 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cornered Mutare City Council acts on poor service delivery after resident's complaint

19 hrs ago | 115 Views

Top retailer slapped with us$30 000 lawsuit over abuse of customer

19 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Tobacco Stakeholders urged to come up with a pension scheme

19 hrs ago | 60 Views

Guard loses pistol to sex worker after a quckie

21 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabwe raises age of consent to 18 years

22 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimsec releases A-level results on online portal

22 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimbabwe to get 26 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Russia

22 hrs ago | 132 Views

Sikhala and Maiko ruling expected on 26 January

22 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mafume survives a vote of no-confidence as Harare mayor

22 hrs ago | 825 Views

BCC drags feet on storm-damaged Thokozani Flats

22 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Bulawayo life expectancy at 63 years'

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

How Princess Zinkabi attempted a coup on King Lobhengula

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

Cowdray Park and town zones most burst pipes

24 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-'dissidents' advocate for inclusion in Gukurahundi hearings

24 hrs ago | 342 Views

2 women accused of stealing vehicle moments after selling it to soldier

12 Jan 2024 at 12:09hrs | 916 Views

Suspended ZBC presenter apologises

12 Jan 2024 at 09:58hrs | 2085 Views

Man beats up cheat girlfriend and lover

12 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 1099 Views

Man stabbed, intestines exposed in fight over woman

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 716 Views

Man steals car to impress girlfriend

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 605 Views

Handcuffed suspect outruns cops for a kilometre

12 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 799 Views

Ex-hubby demands his ring after wife gets married to another

12 Jan 2024 at 09:45hrs | 892 Views