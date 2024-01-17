Zapu to celebrate Plumtree victory

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZAPU has revealed that it will hold celebrations in Plumtree after its candidate, Mpendulo Ncube (30) of Makorokoro village in Matebeleland South, clinched the party's only ward.Zapu won a council ward during the August 2023 harmonised elections for the first time in three decades.Party president Sibangilizwe Nkomo told Southern Eye that the celebrations will be held next month at a date yet to be confirmed."All roads lead to Makorokoro next month. We will announce the date by the end of this week. A proposed budget has been made and now awaiting approval. We hope to fine-tune it this week. The aim is to show the world that Zapu is alive, we are going there to support our councillor and show the communities how Zapu works. We will invite everyone including Chief Hobodo because the councillor is for all the people regardless of their status in life," said Nkomo.Councillor Ncube, however, said winning the seat was not easy because the odds were stacked against him.