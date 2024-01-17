Latest News Editor's Choice


Duo arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz motor vehicle

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men who allegedly stole a Mercedes Benz motor vehicle valued at US$6 000.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest and identified the suspects as Mthulisi Sithole (20) of Northend and Dion Tarambiwa (20) of Tshabalala.Ncube said the two were arrested at a police checkpoint, while one of them was driving without a valid drivers' licence and the vehicle did not have registration plates.

"On January 14, at around 10pm, a team of traffic police officers was at Godlwayo checkpoint enforcing traffic laws. The team intercepted a silver Mercedes Benz which was not displaying vehicle registration plates being driven by Mthulisi Sithole who was in the company of Dion Tarambiwa," he said.

"The driver was arrested for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence and failure to display vehicle registration plates."The car was impounded and taken to the police station for further investigations where it was discovered that it had been reported stolen."The vehicle had documents belonging to the owner, who after being contacted disclosed that the vehicle belongs to her and that it was stolen on New Year's eve at her place of residence in Hopeville, Bulawayo," Ncube said.

"Police [are] warning members of the public who engage in criminal activities that the law will catch up with them. The victim of this crime has recovered her property due to the diligence of our police officers who always have the community at heart," he said.

Source - newsday
More on: #Arrested, #Stealing, #Car

