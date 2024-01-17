Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | Views
MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Owen Ncube has described the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as a party without democracy.Addressing Zanu-PF party supporters during a campaign rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, ahead of the February 3 by-elections, Ncube said the ruling party had nothing to do with the recall of CCC candidates.

"CCC councillors were removed by CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and not Zanu-PF, the reason being that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa imposed his councillors," Ncube said.

"This means there is no democracy in CCC. The opposition party is a one-man band, a party without a constitution, no ideology and structures. They are sell-outs just to impress Western countries — America and Britain."

Ncube blamed CCC-run urban local authorities for failing to deliver services to residents."On February 3 we will put an end to this failure to run urban councils by voting for leaders who know what they are supposed to do," he said.CCC, however, maintained that the recalls by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Tshabangu were a creation of Zanu-PF.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba said Tshabangu failed to prove in court that he was the party's interim secretary-general.Three wards in Kwekwe were left vacant following Tsabangu's recalls in December last year.

Source - newsday

