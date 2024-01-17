Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The secessionist political party, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), has issued a threat to escalate its campaign against teachers from outside the Matebeleland region. MRP President Mqondisi Moyo, marking the organization's 10th anniversary, stated that one of their key objectives is to combat the deployment of non-local teachers to Matebeleland schools."In early 2013, a dynamic youth organization dedicated to Mthwakazi's welfare initiated a mission to address critical issues such as the intrusion of Shona educators in Mthwakazi (Matebeleland) schools and the escalating unemployment crisis," said Moyo.He emphasized MRP's advocacy for teaching local languages in specific regions, suggesting that in Binga, languages like Tonga should be taught, and in Beitbridge, Venda should be learned. MRP asserts its mandate to rectify imbalances in the education system, opposing the presence of non-local language teachers in Matebeleland schools, claiming it is unjust.Moyo alleged that the deployment of non-local teachers to Matebeleland was a deliberate effort to deprive the Ndebele people of education. MRP was inaugurated on January 11, 2014.Several Shona-speaking teachers have reportedly encountered challenges in fulfilling their duties in Matebeleland schools. However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro, stated that they had not received complaints regarding the deployment of non-local teachers to Matebeleland schools. Ndoro clarified that it is not a government requirement to deploy local teachers exclusively to their local areas."Local teachers are only deployed for pupils in ECD up to Grade 2 only, that's where there is deployment of local teachers," said Ndoro. He acknowledged receiving complaints about some Ndebele teachers unable to speak Tshangani but clarified that they are still deployed.In celebrating its ten-year milestone, MRP expressed pride in its achievements and resilience. Moyo highlighted the party's unwavering commitment to confronting injustices under the rule of the Zanu-PF government. While MRP participated in the 2018 and 2023 elections, focusing on local authorities and parliamentary seats in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces, it did not secure any seats. Moyo acknowledged the challenges faced by the party, including arrests and intimidation by the Zimbabwean government's security apparatus.