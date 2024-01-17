Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | Views
The President of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has expelled Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and six other councillors for aligning themselves with self-proclaimed party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, thereby contributing to internal party chaos.

Mafume's removal comes within a month of his controversial re-election as Harare Mayor, a tenure that faced allegations of orchestrating the recall of the then Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu to pave the way for Mafume's return. There were claims that Mafume pressured councillors to vote for him by suggesting that he held influence over their continued roles at Town House.

Mafume, who had hoped for a second term after completing Herbert Gomba's tenure, was reportedly disappointed by Chamisa's decision not to endorse his re-election post the August General Elections.

The six additional councillors who were dismissed are reported to have committed similar acts that contributed to internal party destabilization. Tshabangu, a former MDC provincial youth chairperson and MDC-N member, has been recalling CCC Members of Parliament, citing the need to address irregularities and disrespect of party processes.

However, accusations suggest that the recalls have been influenced by internal CCC conflicts, with Tendai Biti, Chamisa's deputy, reportedly playing a role in hijacking the process. Biti is said to be frustrated by Chamisa's apparent disregard for his experience and past contributions to opposition politics, and he is allegedly working to undermine the CCC.

Mafume, known for supporting Biti, aligned himself with Biti's People Democratic Party (PDP) after a fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, a pro-democracy icon.

The acknowledgment and recognition of these expulsions by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) remain uncertain, especially considering Parliament's previous choice to ignore letters signed by Chamisa, which were initially acknowledged by the commission.

Source - newzimbabwe

