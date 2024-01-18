Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED author, Marshal Chiza, says he has tried to reach out to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his unpublished book detailing his ascendancy to the presidency without success.Chiza's unpublished book written in 2020 is titled Dear Emmerson — a compelling and revealing narrative of contemporary Zimbabwean politics.The author charts the rise of Mnangagwa and takes the reader through the last tumultuous years of the late former President Robert Mugabe's leadership before he was eventually toppled in the November 2017 coup.In an interview with Southern Eye, Chiza expressed frustration over his unsuccessful bid to meet Mnangagwa after his handlers shut the door on him."I made all efforts possible to meet with His Excellency concerning my book to no avail," Chiza said."It is my hope and prayer that one day Mnangagwa accepts my call through his office as I strongly believes that this is a book that will make a lot of Zimbabweans start to appreciate their own President and their country."Chiza's book summarises the role Mnangagwa played in shaping the first republic and outlines his vision for the second republic."Dear Emmerson is a story of politics, it is a narrative from a young author's eyes of politics in the raw. It is about the progress and setbacks that the current Zimbabwean President has gone through, his rise to the helm and expectations that he faces from the nation he now leads," an analysis of the book read."These insights and observations make this a remarkably human portrayal of some of the most memorable post-Zimbabwean independence moments"Chiza is an author, transformational speaker and entrepreneur. He is also a publisher of Success In No Time, Poor Billionaire and Before I become a Billionaire.He heads a charity organisation called Billionaire Foundation which he founded in 2018.Chiza is also the CEO of Billionaire Publishers and Billionaire Borehole Drilling.