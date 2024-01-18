Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago
While last year was dramatic politically, this year seems to be a continuation of more drama.

Last year closed with Sengezo Tshabangu's axe hanging around the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa and his allies.

Tshabangu's recall of CCC elected officials forced by-elections in December that saw Zanu-PF winning seats in Matabeleland and this year opens with another leg of by-elections set for February 3.

The self-proclaimed interim secretary-general has already filed a High Court application seeking to bar those recalled MPs from standing as CCC candidates in the forthcoming polls.

This development has left CCC candidates shaking in fear of the Tshabangu axe.

Tshabangu unrelenting

Tshabangu's spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni confirmed the move to bar recalled MPs from contesting saying they have no right to stand under the name of the party that recalled them.

"I can confirm the interim SG has filed an application to interdict the recalled MPs from running under the CCC banner," he said.

Tshabangu filed a High Court challenge seeking to stop 23 candidates from using the party's name in by-elections.

This is likely to gift the ruling

Chamisa cries foul

While Tshabangu is hitting hard, Chamisa is crying foul describing the numerous court challenges including

Zanu-PF party seats and a possible two-thirds majority that it needs to push for legislation favourable to its the latest one to bar his candidates various agendas. from contesting under the CCC banner as undemocratic.

"...besides the court cases, it is also undemocratic to bar contestants from contesting (under the CCC banner)" CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said.

"We must set a precedent of democratic practices. We don't expect anyone to be barred," he said.

The Chamisa "blue" hint

The under-fire CCC leader has hinted that he will be leading a new party under the Democratic Alternative banner.

His party deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to post a picture of his boss clad in blue, with a blue background and wrote: "The leader of the Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe is Advocate Nelson Chamisa."

His post set people speculating on Chamisa's next move.

This will not be the first time Chamisa drops a "tainted" movement to form his own.

After losing the battle to control the MDC-T, Chamisa formed the CCC that has now been taken over by Tshabangu.

As all eyes are now on February 3, more drama is expected beyond the poll date. More recalls are likely and more fights almost certain.

Zanu-PF position

As the opposition drama continues, the ruling Zanu-PF party has distanced itself from the happenings saying the party was equally worried.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the "needless" recalls were bleeding the country's coffers and called for the opposition to unite and bring a stop to their challenges.

He said Zanu-PF prefers a united than a divided opposition.

Source - businesstimes

